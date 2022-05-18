Your Daily Phil: A Jewish rally for reproductive rights + rethinking building campaigns

Good Wednesday morning!

A festive mood pervaded the flagship institution of Conservative Judaism yesterday as it formally installed its newish leader in a renovated building. Shuly Rubin Schwartz was inaugurated as the first female chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary in Manhattan at a ceremony full of pomp and circumstance in the school’s skylit, 7,000-square-foot atrium.

Schwartz took the helm of JTS nearly two years ago, but that transition wasn’t formally celebrated until yesterday due to the pandemic. When she began the job in July 2020, Schwartz joked, “I was still sitting in my second bedroom on the same Zoom, probably with the same pair of pants. Maybe I changed my shirt.”

Speakers at the event — from Schwartz to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to New York City Comptroller Brad Lander — alluded to the reality that all is still not well in 2022. Speakers referenced domestic political conflicts, antisemitism, the recent shooting in Buffalo and controversy over Israel.

Lander, a fixture in local Jewish progressive circles, drew murmurs from the crowd of more than 100 when he said, “Jews who don’t consider themselves Zionists, and who love our people… Those are folks that need to be inside the boundaries of our community.” (Schumer’s remarks, delivered by video, were briefer and played to the crowd — wishing Schwartz hatzlacha, Hebrew for “success.”)

But little could disrupt the good feeling in the crowd; Lander got a hearty ovation, and the rest of the program celebrated Schwartz, a scholar of American Jewish history who has previously served as JTS’ provost and as dean of the school’s List College, a dual-degree undergraduate program.

In her address, Schwartz called for a “vigorous exchange of ideas” and for people to “appreciate life’s complexity,” as well as for JTS to make its resources and classes accessible to a wider range of people. Echoing Conservative Judaism’s historical reputation as a middle ground between Orthodox and Reform Judaism, she said JTS should prioritize intellectual, religious and emotional nuance.

“That is our task as a people and as an institution: to educate ourselves and others, to probe our tradition for new meaning that will engage our minds and our souls, to provide nourishment that will give us hope in a promising future, to cultivate nuance and mature insight,” she said. “And most of all, to educate the next generation of Jewish leaders who will carry on this tradition for generations to come.”

Read the full story here.