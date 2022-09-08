Your Daily Phil: A DAF app with a Jewish twist + Jewish leadership in Basel

A LIGHT UNTO THE NATIONS

First Zionist Congress anniversary reinforces the importance of Jewish leadership

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

“Upon attending the recent 125th anniversary celebration of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland, it was striking to be in the same place that helped transform what was just a dream in August 1897 into an expanding and evolving reality in August 2022,” writes Mark Wilf, chairman of the board of governors of The Jewish Agency for Israel, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Cultivating connections to Israel: “The anniversary also serves as a powerful reminder of the motivation behind my ongoing lay leadership journey in the Jewish community. As the son of Holocaust survivors, there is one particularly powerful belief that is part of my personal wiring: If there had been a State of Israel when my parents were children, many of my family members who were killed in the Holocaust would have lived. That is why it is so important to protect the modern Jewish state — and not only to protect it through security, but also to strengthen the state and the Jewish people as a whole through cultivating connections to Israel. And Jewish leadership is the vehicle for achieving these essential outcomes.”

Strengthening the Jewish collective: “At its core, Jewish leadership is about strengthening the Jewish collective, a priority that is arguably as important as ever in today’s global environment for the Jewish people. We can most effectively strengthen the Jewish collective by reaching every Jew, creating both a place for them in the community and a connection with Israel.”

Read the full piece here.

LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES

Smaller European Jewish communities, summer camp and lessons in building meaningful community

Courtesy of JDC

“The last weeks of summer always transport me back to England’s northeast, where as a 14-year-old I attended my first Jewish summer camp experience away from my family. In the learning and laughter, and the bonds made with friends I have until today, we built and lived a Jewish community,” writes Russell Wolkind, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee’s director for global planning, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Be active and engaged: “Those two weeks strengthened my connection to my identity – already well-formed through strong family engagement with Jewish communal life in London – and helped me see the power of mutual responsibility and the potential young Jews had to vision and lead. That summer started a journey that has spanned trips to Israel, becoming a counselor myself and serving as a camp head for several years… I followed in the footsteps of those who came before me and similarly carved out the path for those who came after. This cycle offers a powerful source of energy and commitment, to be active and to engage within Jewish communities far and wide.”

Summer camps: “This is especially so in Central and Eastern Europe where, for more than three decades, my organization, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation and others, have invested in such experiences, most notably the JDC-Lauder Szarvas International Jewish Summer Camp in Hungary. Together, alongside and in partnership with the communities themselves, we’ve shaped the leadership of Jewish communities that emerged out of the Holocaust and Communism.”

Read the full piece here.