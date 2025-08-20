Your Daily Phil: A ‘bissel’ good news/bad news about Yiddish study

What You Should Know

In the nearly two years since the Oct. 7 terror attacks, much has been discussed — including in these pages — about “The Surge” in Jewish engagement that has emerged in their wake and in response to the ensuing rise in global antisemitism. But alongside the increase in general participation in Jewish communal life, there has also been a jump in giving to Jewish causes.

Last year, the CCS Fundraising firm released a study examining this post-Oct. 7 Jewish giving, which identified an initial increase in both gifts from existing donors and a significant increase in the number of new donors. The study also found that most of those donations went to causes related to Israel and antisemitism.

To check in on these trends, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross spoke with Douglas London, managing director of CCS Fundraising, who recently led the Jewish Federations of North America’s LGBTQ mission to Israel.

JAG: We haven’t spoken in a while, since you folks at CCS came out with the study on Jewish giving post-Oct. 7, which is a data set that I refer back to all the time. So, first, give me a broad picture: What are some of the trends that you all have been seeing since then?

DL: There was a lot of “messy” data. After Oct. 7, organizations, especially federations — think of the [nearly] $900 million that the federations raised for their emergency campaign — for many of them, in some local federations, more than half [saw contributions from] new donors, and it’s just messy.

So, how do we aggregate it? How do we analyze it? How do we “clean” the data? How do we utilize it? Recognizing that not all of those new donors are going to be sustainable donors, but how do we engage those donors? So that “messy” donor data, how does that necessarily translate to stewardship?

Also, I think, staff are burnt out and turnover is high… Obviously, federal funding cuts remain [an issue]. They are non-sector specific, but for the Jewish community, organizations that have a human service or social service component are really going to be taking a hit. And philanthropy can be a part of that, but not the only part of it. Artificial intelligence is something that we’re thinking and talking a lot about. How to both sharpen engagement with donors, how to support operations and how to be predictive in how we work with and analyze donors.

JAG: When we last spoke after the report on Jewish giving came out, one of the numbers that stood out was that 37% of Jewish groups had new donors post-Oct. 7, and the question was about how many of those will be retained. Do you have any numbers or indicators on that, even anecdotally?

DL: What we’ve seen is that about 30% of new donors are engaged on a year-over-year basis. That’s not just from Jewish organizations or Jewish-affiliated organizations, but looking at all organizations that have acquired new donors. And that holds true with many of the federations that we’re talking to and working with, that about 30-35% of the new donors that they brought in are sticking around.

JAG: Another element in last year’s report was that donors were more focused on causes related to Israel and combating antisemitism, and less on culture and family services and other issues. Is that holding through?

DL: I think so. I think safety at home [is the priority]. Putting a finer point on that, how do we make sure that our kids are safe at school? How do we make sure that our families are safe during the High Holy Days? Being Zionist also means making sure that we can be safe in the States… Most of the campaigns that we’re doing in the Jewish community right now are endowments, so sustaining for the future, and security. That’s synagogues, federations, JCCs. Eight out of 10 [campaigns] are focusing on those pieces.

