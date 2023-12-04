Your Daily Phil: 2,500 people gather in Denver for JNF-USA conference

Worthy Reads

Comparisons Are Odious: In the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jordan Kadosh, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Heartland, and John Bowman, president of the St. Louis County NAACP, argue against seeing the Israel-Hamas war through the lens of America’s racial history. “American Jews do not feel safe. We speak the words ‘never again’ as we memorialize the genocide of the Jewish people during the Holocaust, and yet we find ourselves less than two months from the worst slaughter of Jews since that genocide occurred. The threat that your Jewish friends and neighbors feel is current, not history… It is possible to oppose Islamophobia and antisemitism at the same time and continue to be antiracist. To do so, we must ‘do the work’ to understand the situation half a world away is different from our own… It can be difficult when watching the news to see through the storyline we’re fed. There are two sides; one is powerful, and one is not. Our aspirations for an antiracist society demand we pick a side, but the world isn’t so simple. We all need to ‘do the work’ to make sure we stand against the hate that has been exacerbated by this terrible tragedy.” [PostDispatch]

Creating Pathways to Employment: Kerry Brodie, a former director of communications for the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., is one of seven women profiled in a The New York Times feature about turning a personal cause into an organizational mission. In 2016, Brodie founded Emma’s Torch, a restaurant training program for refugees, asylum seekers and victims of human trafficking who have work authorization in the United States. “As the daughter of South African Jewish immigrants and the great-granddaughter of Holocaust survivors from Lithuania, we’ve seen the worst in humanity and what can happen when people turn a blind eye to refugees. I’ve always felt that we have a huge privilege and responsibility to make the world a better place… I saw food as a powerful vehicle for giving on-the-job training in a real-world setting that generates income to offset the program. And with the restaurant industry accounting for an estimated 8 to 10 percent of all jobs in New York City, we saw training in this field as an entree to long-term employment opportunities in restaurants owned by our industry partners, all of whom are eager to invest in our students.” [NYT]

A Large, Messy Mainstream: In the Forward, Yehuda Kurtzer, president of the Shalom Hartman Institute, describes a reshuffling in the American Jewish community following the Oct. 7 attacks. “I see two clear political realignments that are operating in tandem. The first is that the messy mainstream of American Jews is energized anew toward identification with Israel and the Jewish people, expressing that identification with levels of belonging that represent a reversal of decades of assimilation and decline, and coalescing back into a big tent. The second is a real rupture between the Jewish left and the rest of the Jewish community to which it was once attached, and its coalescence into a separate tent of its own… I see signs of reengagement, reflected in higher turnout at synagogue, Hillel and Chabad events, and expressed on social media as a response to a sense of alienation from a gentile world that does not take Jewish pain and trauma seriously… American Jews who feel frustrated that their liberal allies didn’t show up reciprocally as they themselves stood for racial justice are not now going to abandon their commitments to racial justice or other movements. They are just more likely now than before to be more cautious in their expectations from the whole business of allyship.” [Forward]