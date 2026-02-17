When people share in the outcome, purpose becomes real

Every so often, a business decision cuts through the noise and reminds us what leadership is supposed to look like. Delta Air Lines’ decision last month to share $1.3 billion in profits directly with employees was one of those moments.

Airlines do not succeed because of branding, optimized routes or sophisticated pricing models alone. They succeed because human beings show up every day in complex, stressful, unpredictable environments and make thousands of judgment calls that shape the customer experience. Delta’s profit sharing makes something explicit that many organizations quietly resist admitting: results are generated at the human level. At its core, the company’s decision was a statement about who actually creates value.

Adobe Stock

This is not generosity detached from performance — it is alignment. When employees directly share in outcomes, they stop being abstract “labor” and become partners in the enterprise. Accountability deepens. Pride grows. Ownership takes root.

These insights matter far beyond corporate America.

Nonprofits and houses of worship speak passionately about mission, values and community, yet many unintentionally structure their organizations as if people are inputs rather than drivers of impact. Staff are expected to be endlessly committed. Volunteers are treated as interchangeable. Burnout is normalized as the price of purpose.

But mission does not excuse misalignment. If anything, mission demands greater integrity between stated values and lived experience. When an organization claims to be about dignity, belonging and human worth, those principles must show up internally before they can credibly be offered externally.

The lesson from Delta is not “pay bonuses.” Most nonprofits cannot and should not replicate corporate compensation models. The lesson is deeper: People must be able to see themselves in the outcomes they help create.

For nonprofits, that may look like transparent storytelling about impact and finances. Staff should understand how their work advances the mission and how success is measured. It may look like professional development that signals long-term investment rather than short-term extraction. It may look like decision-making structures that invite participation instead of compliance.

For houses of worship, the implications are even more profound. Synagogues, churches, mosques and other sacred communities often speak about covenant, partnership and shared responsibility, yet many still operate on a consumer model; a small group carries the weight, while everyone else observes. Over time, that erodes trust, joy and sustainability.

A people-first approach reframes the relationship. Clergy, staff, lay leaders and congregants are co-creators of the community’s future. Financial support becomes an expression of shared ownership rather than an obligation. Participation shifts from attendance to contribution. Stewardship replaces transaction.

This is where “people over profit” finds its truest meaning. It does not imply the absence of discipline or structure. It insists on coherence. Budgets, metrics and plans exist to serve people and purpose, not the other way around.

There is a reason Delta’s announcement resonates. In a moment marked by exhaustion and skepticism, it restores a sense of fairness. It says: If you carry the organization through uncertainty, you deserve to share in its success.

That same principle can guide any mission-driven institution. When people experience alignment between effort and outcome, trust deepens. When trust deepens, commitment follows. When commitment follows, resilience emerges.

Purpose becomes durable when it is shared.

The future will belong to organizations that understand this simple truth: sustainability is not built by squeezing more out of people. It is built by honoring their role in the story, inviting them into the results and structuring systems that reflect what leaders claim to value.

When people share in the outcome, profit becomes more than a number. It becomes proof that values are lived.

Avi S. Olitzky is the president and principal consultant of Olitzky Consulting Group.