We gather this year at a moment of return and reckoning 

During his more than two years in Hamas captivity, Elkana Bohbot asked his captors for a needle and thread. Then, using scraps of fabric, he proceeded to meticulously craft a doll for his 5-year-old son, Re’em. He was not alone in this quiet defiance. Agam Goldstein-Almog knitted a small dog for a fellow captive, while others braided bracelets or embroidered messages on cloth. These were not merely hobbies; they were acts of spiritual resistance — declarations of love and an unbreakable will to connect to a world beyond their walls.

When they and all the living hostages came home, we were filled with collective relief and inspired by their perseverance and heroism. At the same time, we carry the weight of all the tragedy of the last two years: The hostages who died in captivity. The soldiers who fell in battle. The families that still wait to bury their loved ones. The untold sacrifices all Israelis have made.

These feelings and emotions — the profound gratitude for those saved, the enduring agony of profound loss and the relentless urge to keep building — define our current moment. And as we have done so many times throughout our history, we know that the most important way to meet this moment is for our community to come together.

As we gather this month in Washington, D.C., for the Jewish Federations of North America 2025 General Assembly, we do so at a time when we must unite on how to confront the challenges we face. More than 2,000 Jewish leaders from across North America, Israel and around the world will converge: Jewish professionals and lay leaders, students and seasoned leaders, philanthropists and activists, representing every stream of Judaism and every political perspective.

This year’s General Assembly, which is co-chaired by Joan Lubar and John Crouch from Milwaukee, is anchored by three urgent issues: rebuilding Israel; protecting our communities in North America and addressing antisemitism; and transforming today’s “Surge” in Jewish engagement into enduring strength. These are not separate tasks, but intertwined strands of a single mission. Our community’s strength comes from holding diverse views and experiences in a sacred, sometimes challenging, bond — a bond that must be strong enough to withstand the tensions of this painful time.

Let’s start with Israel. Since Oct. 7, 2023, Jewish federations have collectively raised and distributed some $900 million in emergency aid supporting Israelis affected by the war, from medical supplies and shelter to programs helping populations with differing needs during a crisis. We know the sheer scope of the need to rebuild remains vast, whether addressing the mental health crisis, providing long-term support for displaced families or reconstructing fractured border communities. Our work is holistic, moving beyond immediate relief to fund trauma healing programs, help re-establish agriculture in affected areas and provide support for small businesses and communities, ensuring a strong recovery for the Israeli people.

But the repercussions of the war have been felt here in North America as well, with skyrocketing levels of antisemitism threatening the very fabric of Jewish life and making every Jewish institution a potential target.

The Jewish federations system has invested millions of dollars to build the security infrastructure our communities need to safeguard Jewish life across North America, coordinate with law enforcement and intelligence and enhance security at synagogues, day schools and community centers.

But security is only one part of the fight. We must also confront hate in the public square, on college campuses and online. We must combat disinformation, both in-person and online, and push for strong policies to combat hate. We must ensure that our collective voice is heard clearly in Washington and in capitals across the continent. As just 2% of the population, we must build bridges and alliances to bolster our ranks in this fight.

We are proud that the 141 Jewish federations are on the front lines of responding to and addressing antisemitism and protecting Jewish life, community by community; and we are committed to strengthening these efforts to safeguard the North American Jewish community.

At the same time, many in our community yearn for deeper connection to Jewish life. We must harness the Surge that has emerged in this difficult period and ensure that all who desire meaningful Jewish engagement have a home for that endeavor. Data shows that a significant percentage of Jews, particularly young adults and parents, are actively seeking deeper connection. We must meet this spiritual hunger by creating pathways for meaningful Jewish life. We are ensuring that this moment of reconnection becomes lasting strength by unveiling innovative platforms and programs that foster an inclusive culture and provide opportunities for deeper Jewish learning and involvement for those who may have been disconnected before Oct. 7, 2023.

These are the challenges we aim to confront together at the General Assembly. A stellar roster of speakers will broaden and enrich the convening, including former U.S. Ambassador and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel; podcaster and author Dan Senor; Middle East policy scholar Ghaith Al-Omari; trauma expert Miri Bar-Halpern of Harvard University; author and thought-leader Sarah Hurwitz; CNN commentator Scott Jennings; Israel military communications leader Rear Adm.l Daniel Hagari; investigative reporter Olivia Reingold and many more — all of whom will challenge us to reconstruct, protect, adapt and engage.

Together, we will explore how to rebuild both Israel and its relationship with our North American Jewish communities, reinforce the resilience of Jewish life after trauma and innovate in Jewish engagement. We will join workshops to forge a path on topics such as “Addressing the Mental Health Crisis in Israel,” “Engaging Jewish Identity in the Digital Age” and “Stemming the Tide of Antisemitism in K-12 Schools.” Scholar-in-Residence Rabbi Angela Buchdahl will provide Jewish wisdom and tradition to help guide this sacred mission.

Our work — from funding bomb shelters in the south of Israel and mental health services in the north, to securing every Jewish institution in North America and welcoming every Jew into our community — is the modern continuation of a timeless mission. Taking inspiration from Elkana Bohbot and Agam Goldstein-Almog, our collective mission at the General Assembly is to take the diverse, vibrant threads of our community, from every background and viewpoint, and interlace them so tightly that the resulting whole is impervious to hate, resilient against trauma and beautiful in its unity.

Shira Hutt is the executive vice president of Jewish Federations of North America.