Thousands of people from around the world raise $1.5M for man who disarmed Bondi terrorist

With an average donation size of $40, supporters hail bravery of Ahmed al-Ahmed, who was seriously injured during the attack

Tens of thousands of people from around the world — Jews, Muslims and others — have donated $1.5 million (AUD 2.2 million) to Ahmed al-Ahmed, a Syrian-born father of two who was seriously injured after disarming one of the gunmen during Sunday’s deadly terror attack in Sydney, Australia.

Video footage from the shooting attack showed an unarmed al-Ahmed, 43, sneaking up on one of the shooters and then wrapping his arms around the gunman to prevent him from shooting and then wrenching the gun out of his hands. Al-Ahmed then aimed the gun at the shooter, who ran away. Afterwards, al-Ahmed was shot multiple times by the second gunman.

Sam Issa, al-Ahmed’s migration lawyer, told The Sydney Morning Herald that his client was in serious pain from his injuries but that he did not regret his actions. “He said he’d do it again. But the pain has started to take a toll on him,” Issa said on Monday. “He’s not well at all. He’s riddled with bullets. Our hero is struggling at the moment.”

As soon as the video footage emerged, al-Ahmed was praised as a hero for his actions. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited al-Ahmed in the hospital and called him a “true Australian hero.” President Donald Trump referred to him as a “very, very brave person.”

An Australian car aficionado, Thomas Traynor, quickly launched a crowdfunding campaign for al-Ahmed, kicking it off with his own $33,000 donation. News of the GoFundMe campaign was quickly picked up on social media.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who had written on X that he planned to issue a reward to al-Ahmed, donated $66,000 to the campaign. However, the overwhelming majority of the donations were for relatively small amounts. As of Tuesday, the average donation size stands at $40.

Some of the funders identify themselves as Jews, giving donations in multiples of 18, signifying life.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have done for the Jewish community, I feel so deeply touched and in awe of your deep love for humanity. My grandparents built their lives in Sydney as refugees and Holocaust survivors. For all of my family, your actions are the deepest possible expression of peace and love for all humans,” wrote on person, who donated $66.

Others identified as Australians, expressing pride in their fellow countryman. Some said that they were Arabs and Muslims, praising al-Ahmed for showing the bravery of Muslims in the face of a terror attack committed by their coreligionists. “Your bravery did not only support the Jewish community, but also uplifted and positively represented Islam and Muslims everywhere. From one Muslim sister to another Muslim brother thank you for your courage, integrity and humanity,” wrote one such woman, who donated $33.