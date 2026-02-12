There for each other, now more than ever

Even as we become increasingly distant in time from those horrific life-altering moments, October 7, 2023 is a day that will always live in infamy for the people of Israel and our friends around the world. There are countless lessons on so many different levels that can be learned from days that followed — a time of indescribable pain and loss, but also a period where our nation revealed a renewed spirit of partnership and commitment. On the occasion of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month, honored as I am to lead an organization in Israel serving over 5,400 individuals of all ages with disabilities, I welcome the chance to highlight how these events impacted our field.

As I return in my mind to the fateful day, I recall when those of us in Israel — many of us in synagogue for Shabbat and the festival of Simchat Torah — first heard the sirens. We saw the smoke from Iron Dome interceptions in the sky and heard the sirens, but at first we did not fully understand what was happening. Hour by hour and day by day, the truth emerged. The horror of what took place was overwhelming; even now, it can be difficult to comprehend. We were shaken to their core.

Courtesy/Israel Elwyn

As the days passed, we also came to realize that we were facing another kind of attack — one that would last far longer than the initial assault. Around the world, Israel and Israelis began to be seen in a new light. The antisemitism and anti-Israeli sentiment rising up and entering the mainstream was deeply unsettling and challenged our sense of how we were viewed and where we stood in the world.

As an organization committed to the inclusion of people with disabilities in Israeli society, Israel Elwyn has long seen itself as part of a broader Jewish — and global — community of organizations that share this mission. Over the years, we have built relationships with partners in North America and beyond. Many of these agencies are Jewish-sponsored and are an integral part of their local Jewish communities.

Following the Oct. 7 attacks and the onset of the war, it began to dawn on us that many of our Jewish colleagues overseas, working every day to support people with disabilities, were in need of support as well. Facing indifference, and sometimes blatant antisemitism, many of our peers in these organizations were no less shocked, no less unsettled and no less in need of connection. We realized that our professional and personal relationships were not only a source of support for Israel Elwyn — they were a two-way street grounded in shared values and mutual responsibility.

In many cases, this need for connection was expressed most powerfully by people with disabilities themselves. What started several years ago as monthly and holiday-associated Zoom interactions between Israel Elwyn’s supported living residents and their counterparts in North American organizations became even more of a lifeline for each other during the war (and also during the devastating California wildfires during that period). Residents were strengthened by connections with people around the world who were sharing their feelings of insecurity. Through these connections, we have seen a significant improvement in quality of life, confidence and a sense of belonging based on the right to be included.

In effect, as the world grew more precarious, our bonds with colleagues — and the bonds among the people with disabilities whom we serve — only strengthened. At Israel Elwyn, the people we support and many of our professionals felt embraced by Jewish agencies overseas. I believe those agencies felt embraced by us as well.

Inclusion is not just a slogan. Being included in a community, especially in difficult times, matters to every one of us. JARC Florida, Makom in the Washington, D.C., area, ETTA in Los Angeles, Reena in Toronto, DANI in Toronto, JEM Workshop and Ometz in Montreal, and others organizations all found meaningful ways to be there for us — and we found meaningful ways to be there for them. The ongoing work we do together to advance inclusion strengthens our collaboration and deepens our sense of shared purpose. Together, we support one another. Together, we grow stronger. And together, we become better at creating environments that are safe, embracing and truly inclusive.

Jewish tradition, and in many ways Jewish survival, has so often demanded of us to find light in darkness. The past two and a half years have crystalized that concept into our lives in ways few of us might have ever thought we would experience.

For individuals with disabilities, no less impacted by difficult events, Oct. 7, 2023 and the events that followed reinvigorated our understanding of the importance of global collaboration to help bring greater joy and dignity into their lives. Let us heed the call and ensure that we welcome this moment as a chance to create a better tomorrow for all of us.

David B. Marcu is president of Israel Elwyn.