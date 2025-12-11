The timeless link: Why investing in grandparents secures the Jewish future

As we grapple with questions about the future of Jewish life, identity and continuity in the United States, consider this: an estimated 1.4 million Jewish grandparents can have a profound impact on their Jewish family, their children and their grandchildren that is amplified over the generations. As Josh Schalk explained compellingly in eJewishPhilanthropy (“Leveraging intergenerational wisdom in formal Jewish education,” Nov. 21), if you care about the Jewish future, you should invest in grandparents and welcome them into our community’s Jewish engagement efforts.

At the dining-room table, my maternal grandmother would share stories of her immigrant parents seeking a better life and freedom to practice their Judaism. On Shabbat, she’d show her love through brisket and kasha with varnishkes. Her modest kitchen was my first classroom, and though she was not the best cook, I remember fondly the warmth that I felt seated with my sisters and parents around the table, the glowing Shabbat candles at the center. It was there that I learned how to recite the Shabbat blessings and there that I came to understand what it means to belong to something bigger than myself.

The theme of inheriting Jewish identity from grandparents is one I hear often from those recalling stories; for example, how their grandfather gave them coins to put in the tzedakah box each week before Shabbat.

In our own home, we continue that tradition, teaching our children and now our grandchildren, that “giving” is not only a value, but a responsibility. As soon as our grandchildren are able to talk, they tell us “something they did for someone else” as they put a coin in the tzedakah box. The ritual is intentional — a seed planted in the next generation about living a Jewish life. Now that I am a grandparent, I realize that the stories I was told about the past and the rituals I learned were a blueprint for how I was to live my life.

In our fast-paced world, where parents are overextended, the role of grandparents, or those who fill that role, is even more important. Grandparents foster a sense of belonging and many studies have validated the belief that grandparents, especially grandmothers, have much influence on the transmission of religious beliefs, practices and values. Researchers Marshall Duke and Robyn Fivush have concluded that children who know their family stories are more resilient, writing that grandparents are the living bridge between generations and play an essential role in telling those stories and “planting roots.’’

Essential to our Jewish holidays is the retelling of stories and the importance of memory. Given that over the last 15 years, 72% of non-Orthodox Jews who married did so outside the faith, according to a 2020 study by the Pew Research Center, it is incumbent upon us as grandparents to develop the tools and language to share the beauty of Judaism’s ancient wisdom.

The “why” for investing in and engaging grandparents is clearly compelling. Now we must move more rapidly to the “how.”

In the first national study of grandparents commissioned by the Jewish Grandparents Network in 2019, over 70% of grandparents were interested in passing along Jewish traditions and values to their grandchildren. JGN delivers the content, the language and the tools that grandparents today need to connect with their grandchildren. We understand that grandparents have different experiences with their grandchildren — for example, grandparenting from a distance — and JGN’s mission is to educate, connect and support the diversity of grandparent experiences. One way we deliver is through webinars and gatherings, including our upcoming online Grandparents’ Jewish Learning Fest on Jan. 27, 2026, 3:00–6:30 p.m. ET. There, we expect that hundreds of grandparents will learn together and meet one another — online and in local “watch parties” — to share their joys and challenges.

Investing in grandparents means more than simply celebrating them. It means promoting and catalyzing the important conversations that need to take place and creating space — both in-person and virtually — for intentional and meaningful interaction between generations. It means encouraging communities to recognize grandparents as an untapped resource, as active partners in shaping the Jewish future.

When we invest in grandparents, we are not only preserving memories; we are planting the seeds for tomorrow. Most grandparents want to see the chain of Jewish peoplehood and traditions continue. In my family, the lessons passed down from my grandparents are now being shared with a new generation. The dining-room table may have changed, but the lessons are the same.

Debra “Debs” Weinberg is the executive director of the Jewish Grandparents Network.