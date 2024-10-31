Supporting the rebirth of Kibbutz Nir Oz: A year of healing and solidarity

As Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating Hamas attack, the survivors of Kibbutz Nir Oz — one of the communities hardest hit on 22 Tishrei — are in greater need of support than ever. Nir Oz, nestled near the Gaza border in the Western Negev, was a symbol of resilience for nearly seven decades, known for its agricultural prosperity and tight-knit families. However, on that dark day, Nir Oz suffered unimaginable losses — one-quarter of its residents were killed or abducted, 80% of its infrastructure was destroyed and the survivors were forced to flee their homes. Now, 29 residents remain in captivity, representing one-third of the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

The effort to rebuild Nir Oz is monumental. It is about much more than restoring homes and farmland — it involves helping survivors rebuild their lives and maintain their community ties. The displaced residents, temporarily housed in Kiryat Gat, need help sustaining their livelihoods, preserving their community connections and healing from the psychological scars left by the attack. They face a long road to recovery, and now is the time for Americans to extend a hand.

Israel Fuguemann/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In response to this immense challenge, the American Friends of Nir Oz (AFNO) has launched as a U.S.-based nonprofit organization. AFNO’s mission is to unite American donors and supporters to help rebuild the kibbutz, restore the physical and emotional well-being of the survivors and sustain the community during their temporary displacement. This effort involves both financial support and ongoing programs to keep the community intact while in Kiryat Gat and to help survivors cope with the trauma they have endured.

AFNO is not only committed to helping rebuild physical structures; it seeks to nurture the emotional well-being of the survivors and restore the sense of community that has defined Nir Oz for decades. AFNO’s support will ensure the community not only survives but thrives in the years ahead, both in their temporary home and once they return to the rebuilt kibbutz. This commitment includes providing financial resources for displaced families, sustaining their livelihoods and helping residents heal from the profound psychological scars left by the attack.

As one of its first initiatives, AFNO organized a retreat for 43 members of the kibbutz in Montgomery County, Md., this past summer, providing kibbutz members with an opportunity to rest and connect with the Washington, D.C., community. In addition, over the High Holy Days, AFNO organized a visit by a family from Nir Oz to speak at two synagogues and a Jewish day school in Maryland, sharing their story of survival and resilience.

AFNO is led by individuals with personal ties to the kibbutz, including my fellow board member, and friend and former classmate, Abbey Greenberg-Onn, whose family has been part of Nir Oz since its founding. Her family suffered immensely during the attack — two members were killed, and others were taken hostage, with one still being held in Gaza. Her personal connection underscores the urgency and importance of AFNO’s mission.

At a time when the world often feels divided, AFNO is a powerful reminder that communities can come together to rebuild and heal. By supporting Nir Oz, we honor the memory of those lost, provide comfort to the survivors, and ensure that the legacy of this extraordinary community endures.

Rebuilding Nir Oz will take time, resources and emotional resilience, but it will also be a powerful statement: even in the face of unimaginable adversity, communities can rise again. We want AFNO supporters to become part of a global network committed to ensuring that hope and unity triumph over destruction.

Amit Natanzon is a Maryland resident and member of the board of the American Friends of Nir Oz.