Setting the agenda: 6 priorities for strengthening the Jewish community and Israel in 2026

You can describe this moment in Jewish life using the language of transition: a liminal moment, a hinge in history, a turning point. At a time of upheaval, there is a shared sense that we are standing at the threshold of something new and that what comes next is still malleable. As with molten glass, what we do now has the potential to create something meaningful and lasting, so long as we work with a sense of urgency and purpose.

That’s why, in 2026, we must pursue a post-Oct. 7 Jewish communal agenda that accomplishes a number of crucial goals at once: supporting new generations in discovering the richness of Jewish wisdom and tradition; facilitating a different Israel discourse — one championing a strong, bipartisan U.S.-Israel relationship and reclaiming Zionism for a new era; standing unabashedly against hate and antisemitism; and playing an active role in strengthening democratic norms and more just and inclusive societies.

This is a tall order. The global Jewish community is still reeling from December’s devastating terrorist attack at Bondi Beach and continuing to come face to face with antisemitism, violence and hatred. We can feel, all too acutely, forces at work that would see the Jewish people cower.

And yet, not one thing on our communal plate is a lost cause. We have a sector well versed in innovation and collaboration and a surge of people turning to Jewish life for meaning and belonging. We can leverage these bright spots by being honest about the challenges we face and clear-eyed in our response.

To set us on our way, I want to highlight six issue areas, articulated below by key leaders, where increased investment could spur outsized impact:

1.) Make Israel education part of what it means to explore Jewish identity

“A robust Jewish identity rests on thick Jewish commitments, including a sense of responsibility to the global Jewish people and a relationship to the sovereign Jewish state. As we enter 2026, we are aiming to make Zionism and Israel education part of a larger conversation about what it means to be an American Jew today. Questions about Israel offer vital avenues for exploring what it means to belong to the Jewish people and to live out Jewish commitments, especially during this complex moment.”

— Rachel Jacoby Rosenfield, CEO, Shalom Hartman Institute?of North America

2.) Trust young people to wrestle with identity and complexity

“It’s critical that we invest in programs and experiences that help teens navigate an increasingly polarized and isolating world. Rising antisemitism, global conflict and rapid technological change have made identity formation both more challenging and more consequential. We must therefore grow our support for programs like youth groups, summer camps and travel opportunities that allow teens to engage in society’s difficult conversations, immerse themselves in Jewish ideas and draw on Judaism as their moral compass.”

— Matthew Grossman, CEO, BBYO

3.) Prioritize bipartisan support for Israel in Congress

“With the ceasefire tested but still holding, living hostages reunited with their families and other signs of progress, we have entered a new and critical chapter for the U.S.-Israel relationship. Prioritizing strong bipartisan ties is in our short- and long-term strategic interest, as Israel faces existential threats from Iran and its proxies that also endanger U.S. interests and global stability. Success in the year ahead will require sustained engagement with Congress to strengthen security cooperation, keep the ceasefire on track and ensure Hamas is disarmed.”

— Brian Romick, president and CEO, Democratic Majority for Israel

4.) Hold university faculty accountable to improve campus climate

“At far too many schools, there are classrooms where activist faculty attack Israel regardless of the course subject. We’ve seen academic departments issue pro-Hamas statements and only sponsor anti-Israel speakers; institutes staffed only by critics of the Jewish state; and disciplines that quietly refuse to employ or promote Zionists. Universities must hold faculty accountable for such disturbing and unprofessional misconduct. Schools must adopt and enforce clear rules on faculty obligations so that classrooms cease to be forums for indoctrination.”

— Miriam Elman, executive director, Academic Engagement Network

5.) Embrace policies that allow women to thrive

“If women make up 68% of our Jewish nonprofit workforce, then readying our sector for 2026 and beyond means investing in women and the policies that will allow them and every employee to thrive. To retain and cultivate the leaders we need, we must treat equal pay, parental leave, flexibility, safety and organizational accountability as minimum standards, not optional perks. In a time of great uncertainty for Jews around the world, our workplaces must embody the values of safety, respect and equity as the beating heart of Jewish communal life.”

— Rachel Gildiner, executive director, SRE Network

6.) Deepen our relationship with the Black community

“Black and Jewish allyship remains one of the most reliable engines of moral clarity and democratic strength. Whenever our communities have moved together, we have expanded opportunity, confronted hatred and pushed the nation toward higher ground. The moment now calls us to commit more deeply to understanding each other’s fears, hopes and struggles as part of a shared story. When we honor that commitment, we safeguard our communities and help anchor the country at a time when polarization is pulling us apart.”

— Darius Jones, founder and president, National Black Empowerment Council

This is an unusual era — one laying bare the cracks in our social and political infrastructure. To watch what we took to be steady truths begin to crumble is painful and alarming. But our future is ours to form. What we choose to invest in now will shape not only our institutions, but the contours of Jewish life and resilience of the Jewish people for years to come.

Rather than cling to the status quo, we must begin in earnest to turn new, bold visions into on-the-ground realities. The stakes in American Jewish life are high and the portal to change is open. Here’s to a 2026 of fresh thinking, meaningful change and high impact!

Lisa Eisen is co-president of Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, which works in the United States and Israel to achieve more just and inclusive societies. Eisen oversees Schusterman’s Jewish community grantmaking portfolio and its gender and reproductive equity grantmaking portfolio.