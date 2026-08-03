Before you set a destination, know your starting point

Every strategic plan I read this year has a vision statement: bold language about where the organization is headed in five years, 10 years, a generation. Board members love this work, consultants build entire practices around it. I understand the appeal; vision is exciting, it’s aspirational and it photographs well for the annual report.

But here’s what almost nobody talks about first, and what I think is actually the harder and more important work: You cannot chart a path to where you want to go until you know — with precision — where you are standing right now.

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Think about how a GPS actually works. It doesn’t start with the destination. It starts by locating you, down to the meter, wherever you happen to be. Only once it has that fixed can it calculate a route. An organization without a clear read on its current fundraising health is trying to navigate with the destination but no starting point. You can name the vision all day long, but without your coordinates, there’s no route to draw.

What a baseline actually means

For a fundraising shop, the baseline isn’t your total revenue for the year. It’s something more specific and, frankly, more uncomfortable to look at: Who are your actual annual campaign donors? Not people who gave once. Not names on a spreadsheet who technically wrote a check. I mean the donors who see themselves as annual supporters of your mission, who would tell you, if you asked, that giving to your organization is something they do every year, almost as a matter of identity.

That distinction matters more than most boards want to admit. There’s a real difference between a donor who gives because she believes in your work and plans to give again next year, and a donor who gave once because a cousin sent a peer-to-peer link during a crowdfunding push. Both gifts clear the bank. Only one of them tells you anything about your organizational health.

Peer-to-peer giving has made this harder to see clearly, not easier. A well-run crowdfunding campaign can bring in donors from six continents in seventy-two hours, and it can feel like validation. Look how far our reach goes. But if most of those donors gave because someone they know asked them to, not because they know or care about your mission, you haven’t built a donor base. You’ve built a moment. And a moment doesn’t repeat itself without someone re-engineering it from scratch every single year.

This is the trap. Short-term giving spikes can mask a fundraising program that has no durable core. An organization can hit budget, even beat it, in a year where the underlying base of committed annual donors didn’t grow at all. If leadership isn’t measuring the baseline separately from total dollars raised, that gap stays invisible until the year the one-off campaign doesn’t repeat and the budget gap reappears with nothing behind it.

The four-year test

Here’s a discipline I’d encourage every executive director and development professional to build into their thinking, not once a year during planning season, but as an ongoing lens on the work: Imagine yourself four years from now, looking back at what you’re doing today. Ask honestly whether the work in front of you right now is building a stronger base of donors who will still be giving then. Are you cultivating alumni? Are you developing a relationship with grandparents connected to your school? Are you deepening, one conversation at a time, the number of people who consider themselves partners in your mission rather than occasional patrons of it?

If the answer is yes, you should be able to look back in four years and observe a trajectory of consistent growth from your starting point, the actual marker of fundraising health. It is nearly always more meaningful than any single record-breaking gala or campaign year, because it reflects a base that compounds rather than a peak that has to be re-created from nothing the following year.

None of this happens by accident, and it doesn’t happen through one great campaign either. It happens through consistency: the same kind of steady, reliable communication and stewardship, year after year, that builds trust the way any relationship builds trust. Donors who feel like partners, who understand specifically what their giving accomplishes and hear from you regularly and substantively, not just at ask season, are the donors who renew without being talked into it.

Treat your committed donors less like funders and more like investors. Investors expect updates. They expect to understand what’s being done with their capital and why it matters. They expect the relationship to continue whether or not there’s an ask attached to this particular conversation. Build that expectation into how your organization communicates and you’ll find that your annual donor base doesn’t just retain, it compounds, because those donors become the ones opening their own networks to you rather than the other way around.

Start with the map you actually have

None of this is a call to abandon vision. Vision matters enormously, and organizations that lack it drift. But vision divorced from an honest baseline is just wishcasting. The organizations I see building real long-term fundraising strength are the ones willing to do the less glamorous work first: naming, honestly, who their real annual donor base is today, distinguishing those donors from one-off campaign gifts and building a multi-year discipline of treating that base like the asset it is.

Know your coordinates, then set the destination. The order matters more than most strategic plans admit.

Jonah Halper is the founder of Altruicity and the author of Magnetic Mission: A Fundraiser’s Guide to Finding Donors Who Share Your True North. He works with Jewish nonprofits and foundations on relationship-driven, systems-oriented fundraising.