Reimagining the Jewish future: The 2050 Institute 

For three long years, I’ve sat on the sidelines of Jewish life.

I felt helpless after the tragic events of Oct. 7. I watched the dramatic rise and legitimization of virulent antisemitism and the increasing political polarization across North America. I felt the pain, suffering and confusion running throughout our community. I witnessed many organizations cling to failing strategies, further solidifying a siloed mentality. I observed an understandable but unsustainable institutional defensive approach and a lack of proactive thinking. We have been nearsighted, holding onto short-term solutions that are far from forward-thinking.

Amidst this crisis, an unplanned but powerful response is developing. Many previously unengaged new leaders are stepping forward, emerging with passion, commitment and the power to influence our community and our country for the long-term good. These individuals come from all disciplines and have historically not been engaged in Jewish leadership.

There is now a deep and growing sense of urgency for dramatic communal change and transformation across North America.

For most of my life, I have been a leader in the Jewish community. For 12 years, I had the privilege of leading the second-largest Jewish community in North America as the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles. I created and led a media company bringing Jewish stories and content to audiences across the country and around the world. I was an insider with a front-row seat next to local, national and global Jewish leaders, thinkers and philanthropists.

My time away from Jewish communal leadership gave me a new perspective. Now is the time for bold action. Time to move beyond traditional approaches and embrace a revolutionary mindset.

Throughout the Jewish people’s storied history, we have focused our communal attention on our past, protected our legacy institutions and marshaled our resources to face present events and immediate threats. We cannot continue to play defense. We need a revolution in our community. We need a new model not burdened by political or institutional bias.

Today, I am jumping out of my seat on the sidelines to lead a bold new initiative, the 2050 Institute at American Jewish University.

The 2050 Institute is more than just big ideas: it’s about action.

We are laser-focused on the future, embracing a dynamic, collaborative, long-range and innovative approach. Our mission is to connect with new leaders and bring a renewed sense of purpose to the already engaged and create a dynamic new vision for the next generation of Jewish life in North America.

treety/Adobe Stock

The 2050 Institute will address our greatest challenges and opportunities head-on. A hallmark of this project will be the people sitting at the table. Our goal is to bring together the most influential leaders, thinkers, creators, practitioners and philanthropists from diverse disciplines. We will engage them in developing action-directed strategies and projects to build a thriving Jewish community in North America for the next generation and generations to come. They will reimagine identity, community and engagement based on Jewish values and experience.

We will also identify, inspire and cultivate our future’s next leaders to ensure that this meaningful process never stops.

The 2050 Institute will function as a hub with key programming at its core including an annual Summit and a suite of engagement opportunities dedicated to leadership formation and changing the future. The 2050 Institute is a bold and historic endeavor and AJU is poised to be the convener of leaders and ideas and drive this transformational change.

Four decades ago, I was privileged to be part of the leadership team at the Jewish world’s first and largest retreat center, the Brandeis-Bardin Institute (BBI). Now known as the Brandeis-Bardin Campus of American Jewish University, it remains a cornerstone of Jewish life and learning. Returning to this sacred space is more than a homecoming — it’s a renewed commitment to Jewish leadership and the future of our community. Join us as we embark on this journey to shape the future of the Jewish world. The time for transformation is now. The 2050 Institute is ready to lead the way.

Jay Sanderson is the CEO of the 2050 Institute at American Jewish University.