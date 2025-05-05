Many paths, one destiny: The Jewish vision at JPro25

Today, 22 days into counting of the Omer, we in the Jewish community have numbers on our mind. But the numbers we are thinking of extend far beyond the distance between Passover and Shavuot, and they tell us a lot about the moment we’re living in.

Take 31%. That number is the percentage of the Jewish community that is still “Surging” — still seeking greater involvement in Jewish life since the Oct. 7 attacks — according to the latest Jewish Federations of North America data.

Mariana Edelman Photography

Or 79%. That’s the number who say — 576 days after the Oct. 7 attacks, with 59 hostages still in captivity — that they are still very concerned about antisemitism.

But the number we are focused on today is 1,300.

That’s the number of Jewish communal professionals gathering in Baltimore to participate in JPro25, presented by Leading Edge in partnership with JFNA — the largest JPro conference in history. These folks represent a critical piece in the Jewish community’s future. Alongside our leaders, board members and generous funders, it is these professionals who will be responsible for guiding us into the perilous and uncertain times that we face for the Jewish community.

As we gather in Baltimore for JPro25, we’re thrilled to see some of the “Surgers” in our midst; indeed, more than one in ten registrants (11%) has been in the field for less than two years. We hope that in the coming years, Jewish organizations will further capitalize on the Surge by recruiting even more new people into our field. At the same time, we’re also heartened to see how many experienced professionals are joining us. The average attendee has been in the sector for 12 years, and 64% of attendees identify as “mid-career.” Over a third of participants are federation professionals, highlighting the critical role that the 146 Jewish federations play in supporting professional talent in each and every one of their communities. Our sector needs to retain and develop these skilled and experienced professionals. With the right investments in talent development, they can build their skills and help our organizations thrive like never before.

One theme we’ll be exploring at JPro25 is “Many Paths, Shared Purpose.” We are highlighting the wide spectrum of those who proudly serve the Jewish community: Federation and foundation professionals, educators, community and social service experts, camp leaders, JCC staff, social justice advocates and so many others.

Our community’s range is also remarkable in so many other ways. We are rabbis and lay leaders. We are scholars and activists. We are young and old. We are Ashkenazi, Sephardi, Mizrahi and Jews of color. We are LGBTQ+ and straight. We are those deeply engaged in Jewish life, those who are just beginning to explore their heritage and many who work hard at building flourishing Jewish communities despite not being Jewish themselves. We are, in short, a microcosm of the global Jewish community and its allies, with all its beautiful complexity.

Despite these many paths and ways of identifying with Judaism, we are bound together by a shared purpose. That purpose is to be guided by the ethical and spiritual teachings of our tradition; to create just and compassionate communities, where every individual is valued and respected; to pass on the torch of our heritage to future generations; to support Israel, our ancestral homeland, and work for peace and security in the region; and to be a light unto the nations.

At this conference, we will participate in workshops on building a culture of philanthropy, navigating challenging conversations, cultivating belonging, boosting efficiency with AI and many other topics. We will learn from inspiring rabbis, Jewish communal professionals and thought leaders (and even enjoy a performance by the celebrated comedian, Alex Edelman). We will unite around a shared core of purpose, unique to the Jewish nonprofit sector: a sense that whether working to strengthen the Jewish community directly or working to serve the needs of the broader world motivated by Jewish values, we are embarked together on a shared journey and a shared destiny.

As we move forward, let us embrace the richness of our “Many Paths” and commit ourselves anew to the “Shared Purpose” that binds us together, and take the Jewish nonprofit field from strength to strength.

Shira Hutt is the executive vice president of Jewish Federations of North America.