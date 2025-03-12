Increasing the light of gender equity in Adar 

Light is not only something that helps us see the path forward — it also illuminates what is around us, right now.

As Women’s History Month continues to unfold, we’re presented with a unique convergence of events that seem to mirror its illuminating purpose: the start of Daylight Savings Time, ushering in more sunlight to brighten our paths, and the Jewish month of Adar, traditionally associated with joy.

The Sages said, “When Av arrives we curtail [our] joy, and when Adar arrives we increase [our] joy” (Ta’anit 29a). Right now, it is no small task to increase our joy. It feels like we are living through a time when the world is falling backward — when progress is being reversed, and justice and equity are slipping further from reach. But we are called to spring forward, not only to push against the tides of regression but to bring others along with us.

As we endeavor to do this, we also search for beacons of hope and progress. Women’s History Month offers us a chance to reflect on the strides made and the light that certain achievements cast on our present and future. With the clocks turning forward, we are reminded that progress often emerges slowly, just as daylight gradually lengthens with each passing day.

In January, I wrote about the idea that hope can be our compass out of the darkness, propelling us forward with the faith that a better world is within reach. This month, I want to explore the concept of light, not only as something that helps us see the path forward but as something that illuminates what is around us, right now.

In the context of gender equity advancement across the Jewish communal world, what is around us in this moment is, well, complicated.

The challenges plaguing our country and world can and do cast long shadows. In these shadows, we see the pain of hate, fear and division. We see continued rampant antisemitism. We see the return of our hostages — alive but emaciated and traumatized, or murdered. We see alleged perpetrators of sexual harassment and assault being sworn in as top leaders of our country. We see the backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion and its ripple effects within our Jewish communal landscape. We see the exhaustion of those who have been carrying this work for years, often with too few resources and too little recognition; and now many of these same individuals and the organizations they serve are struggling as their work is being diminished or erased.

And yet.

If we allow ourselves to pause for a moment and look beyond the shadows, we will see something else, too. We will see remarkable progress being made to foster safety, respect and equity across the Jewish nonprofit sector. We will see bold leaders and gender equity-focused organizations driving change.

Just as in Adar we celebrate Esther for finding the heroism to speak up at a critical moment, we must recognize the courageous leaders paving the path for equity today.

The bright spots

Safety

Organizations are taking courageous steps to ensure the safety of women and the most vulnerable among us. Some are providing direct services to victim-survivors of domestic violence, while others are leading prevention efforts to address harassment and discrimination in Jewish workplaces and communal spaces.

Equally vital is the work being done to protect and uplift trans and gender non-binary individuals. These organizations are working through a time of increased hostility and creating communities where people of all identities can feel seen, heard and treated with dignity.

Respect

A number of organizations are working to break down barriers for women to take on top leadership roles and drive bold change. They are funding initiatives that empower women and girls, and creating and advocating for policies that center the needs of employees as full people – including improving paid family leave and reproductive care policies, and building flexible workplace environments.

Notably, we are seeing inspiring work within Orthodox communities where women are assuming many different models of leadership and fostering true inclusion. These efforts are pushing boundaries of what it means for women to lead in all Jewish spaces.

Equity

More nonprofits are prioritizing pay equity to help ensure women receive equal pay for equal work. Additionally, organizations are reforming hiring practices, teaching salary negotiation skills, and developing new policies so women and all individuals can succeed and advance. These changes are resulting in meaningful shifts across the field, with more women at the table, making their voices heard.

Belonging

Despite pushback, many Jewish nonprofits are still centering the importance of building workplace cultures of inclusion and belonging. They are working with consultants, developing new policies and guidelines, hosting staff retreats, leading trainings and creating fellowships to foster spaces where women and those of all identities can feel welcomed and valued for who they are. They are publicly reaffirming their commitment to inclusive values at the heart of Judaism.

Intertwined with all of this is the increased collaboration happening across the sector. I am seeing more communities of practice, social media groups and even mergers and acquisitions coming to fruition, harnessing the collective wisdom and impact of Jewish nonprofit professionals. This spirit of collaboration will be at the heart of the Jewish Belonging Summit (May 7-8), where SRE Network and Jewish Federations of North America’s Center for Jewish Belonging will convene hundreds of professionals dedicated to cultivating a culture of belonging for all Jews and our loved ones.

As we move through Adar this Women’s History Month, let us remember that joy is a form of resistance, and light is a source of power.

In the spirit of gratitude for those illuminating the path, I invite you to nominate a courageous Jewish professional who is a gender-equity warrior and a source of light and change in our sector. SRE Network plans to publicly honor these individuals in the days between Purim and Passover to keep our light ablaze.

It is on all of us to see through the darkness and carry the light forward.

Rachel Gildiner is the executive director of SRE Network.