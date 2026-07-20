I studied in Israel. Here’s why I’m concerned about the new higher education law.

I became a Zionist walking the stone streets of Jerusalem and the peaceful paths of kibbutzim, and equally so in the country’s classrooms and lecture halls. As a college student studying abroad, I discovered a country that challenged me intellectually and formed my understanding of Jewish peoplehood; and when I returned to Israel during rabbinical school, my relationship with the land and people deepened through both experiential and academic learning. I wrestled with complexity and gained my own vocabulary of Jewish identity and theology. These experiences shaped the rabbi and the Zionist that I am today: the organization I lead within the Reform movement supports educational initiatives in Israel, including the training of future clergy.

That is why I am worried about the legislation passed last week by the Knesset permitting universities and colleges to offer segregated master’s and doctoral degree programs. This statute is about far more than Israel’s universities. It demonstrates this government’s disregard for gender equity and religious pluralism, damaging the already embattled relationship between Israel and world Jewry.

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Supporters argue that the new law will make it easier for Haredi Israelis to pursue advanced degrees while honoring their religious customs. Increasing access to master’s and doctoral degrees is an important goal. Israel has always thrived when new populations seek growth and opportunity. However, these policies risk the pluralistic and democratic foundations of the State of Israel at a time when these values are already being eroded. Gender-based exclusion on university campuses can and has already expanded to public buses and billboards. By expanding gender segregation for advanced degrees, this law undermines one of Israel’s most fundamental promises: that public institutions belong to all Israelis equally.

As someone who has dedicated my rabbinate and my career to advancing women’s leadership in Jewish life, I believe deeply that women’s equality is not only a social value but a Jewish value.

Right now, Israel’s leaders have an opportunity and a responsibility to strengthen their relationship with Jews around the world. Yet to millions of Reform Jews, this legislation declares: your Judaism and your beliefs are not welcome here.

Reform Judaism is the largest Jewish movement in North America. Several hundred Reform teenagers are spending their summer in Israel this year, and nearly 600 Israeli shlichim (emissaries) are serving at Reform Jewish summer camps, because we treasure building deep, meaningful relationships between Israel and North America. We aspire to create lifelong connections with the Jewish State through study and cultural exchange, just as I experienced as a student.

The majority of North American Jews experience Judaism in egalitarian communities where women, men and all people take equal part in Jewish life. We are proud to ordain women as rabbis and cantors. We celebrate women who serve as lay leaders, scholars and advocates. Gender equality is inherent to our understanding of God, Torah and Israel, with each person created b’tzelem Elohim, in the image of the Divine.

My own commitment to gender equity deepens my Zionism. My Zionism strengthens my dedication to helping Israel live up to the ideals of its founders and become the best version of itself.

This higher education law joins a series of debates — over egalitarian prayer at the Kotel, conversion and women’s integration into the Israeli army — that furthers the divide between Israel and world Jewry. In the final days of this Knesset session, anti-democratic bills were passed politicizing the role of the country’s attorney general and the Basic Law on Torah study. Each issue is different. Together, however, they leave many Reform Jews wondering whether there is a place in Israel’s future for the Judaism that has shaped generations of committed Zionists.

Soon, Israeli students and those from abroad will begin their studies at Israeli universities for the fall semester. I pray that they will experience what I did years ago: a country that invites them into the sacred past, present and future of our people.

Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch is the CEO of Women of Reform Judaism.