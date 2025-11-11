At WJC gala, Ronald Lauder says education, PR are only way to combat antisemitism

At the annual event, the organization honored Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sen. John Fetterman for their allyship on Israel and antisemitism

In the wake of a global rise in antisemitism, World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder told some 250 attendees at the organization’s annual gala dinner on Monday that the “only” solution is “creating more Jewish schools” and “taking the high ground in public relations.”

“The entire education system — K-12 to college — must be retaught. Laws must be passed that will focus on no racism, no antisemitism and no anti-Western civilization being taught,” said Lauder. “It’s [also] time we fight back with stronger PR to tell the truth about [antisemitism and Israel]. If Israel doesn’t want to do this, we in the Diaspora will help.

“I don’t blame Jewish organizations for not being prepared” for the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel and their aftermath, continued Lauder. “[But] all of these groups don’t know how to [combat antisemitism]. Frankly, they’re wasting a lot of money. Education and public relations are the only [answers].”

The event, held at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan, honored Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) with WJC’s Theodor Herzl award for the lawmakers’ pro-Israel advocacy and opposition to antisemitism.

Stefanik, who announced earlier this week she is running for governor of New York in the 2026 election, told the audience she plans to continue “exposing the truth about how antisemitism is normalized and institutionalized in American higher education.”

“I will not stop until accountability is real and until every Jewish student in this country can walk across campus without fear,” she said.

“As I look around my beloved home state, I know there is another battle that now demands our focus,” continued Stefanik, speaking nearly a week after the election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City. “Today, New York is not just a city and state in crisis, it is the epicenter in the fight for democracy, capitalism and dignity of work.”

Bernadette Breslin, spokesperson for Stefanik, told Jewish Insider after the event that, if elected governor, “Stefanik will enforce and strengthen New York’s anti-BDS law.”

“Our office works with Jewish schools in New York State to provide increased Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding from DHS as well as state funding for protecting the safety and security of Jewish students,” she told JI. “[Stefanik] is also a proud co-sponsor of the Countering Hate Against Israel by Federal Contractors Act which would prohibit the federal government from contracting with entities that boycott Israel. We will institute this at the state level. She will continue to fight against the antisemitic BDS movement in New York State like she has done in Congress.”

Lauder voiced support for Stefanik’s campaign launch. “Our hearts are with you as our next governor in New York,” he said to applause.

Fetterman gave virtual remarks from Washington, where he remained to vote on an effort to end the government shutdown. “The proudest thing I’ve done in my entire Senate career is to stand with Israel and the Jewish community worldwide through this horrible war in Gaza. My voice is going to follow Israel,” he said.