Antisemitism on campus is a crisis we must address together

Although we each lead a major Jewish organization, today we address you not just as CEOs but also as fathers of current and recently graduated Jewish college students. Our children’s experiences, and the experiences of so many Jewish students today, are so different from when we were in college. And we’re not talking about TikTok, digital textbooks and AI chatbots; we’re talking about the rise of antisemitism on college campuses.

Across the United States, Jewish students are facing a crisis. According to a survey we conducted together with College Pulse, more than 83% of Jewish students have witnessed or experienced antisemitism on campus since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked the Jewish state. In this campus environment, more than 40% feel the need to hide their Jewish identity, and 1 in 4 have taken extra security measures to protect themselves. These numbers are more than statistics. They reflect the lived experiences of a large number of Jewish students who are being marginalized, excluded and subjected to other forms of bias and discrimination.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

One student surveyed poignantly shared that in the months since Oct. 7, “there was no respect for the safety of all students. Antisemitism was rampant and the campus became extremely polarized. Attacks both verbal and physical were common and Jewish friends had to hide their faith to be socially accepted.”

This survey provides a sobering snapshot of life for Jewish students today. Antisemitism manifests on campuses in various ways, including offensive and demonizing comments about Jews or Israel and vandalism targeting Jewish spaces and even individual student dorm rooms and apartments. We found it particularly stunning and alarming that more than 1 in 4 Jewish students reported observing antisemitic activity or statements by faculty members.

Nearly half of non-Jewish students surveyed expressed agreement with statements rooted in antisemitic tropes, such as “Jews weaponize anti-Jewish prejudice to silence criticism of Israel.” We also found that non-Jewish students who hold extreme anti-Israel attitudes were more likely to minimize the issue of antisemitic prejudice on campus. Antisemitism has become pervasive and normalized, deeply affecting campus culture.

This normalized hostility and discrimination has profound consequences. Jewish students report withdrawing from social activities, hiding their identities and views and feeling unwelcome in their classrooms. In numerous cases, Jewish students have even chosen to transfer out of schools altogether in order to get away from pervasively hostile conditions. These are red flags that demand immediate attention from university leaders.

Institutions of higher education are uniquely positioned to model the values of inclusion, respect and intellectual freedom. But when it comes to combating antisemitism, too many universities are still falling short: two-thirds of Jewish students (and 60% of non-Jewish students) do not believe their universities are capable of preventing antisemitic incidents. More than 9 in 10 students who experienced or witnessed antisemitism did not report it, with many citing a lack of confidence that their universities would act. In fact, almost a third of students who reported incidents said they didn’t receive additional assistance from their university. This lack of trust is a direct indictment of current policies and practices.

Universities must act decisively. They must speak out against antisemitism and ensure their campuses are safe for Jewish students. This includes rejecting hate speech disguised as political activism, even-handedly and consistently enforcing disciplinary measures for harassment and creating clear and accessible reporting systems for bias incidents. Silence and inaction are not neutral; they enable hate to fester.

ADL and Hillel International have long partnered to address antisemitism on campuses through education, advocacy and support. From providing resources to students and administrators to co-launching the Campus Antisemitism Legal Line (CALL), we are committed to empowering students and holding institutions accountable. But we cannot do this alone.

While we appreciate the steps many universities have taken this academic year to address the concerns of Jewish students, the sobering results from our survey demonstrate that far more action is required.

First, universities must consistently speak out in unequivocal terms against antisemitism and support their Jewish students, including by explicitly denouncing the shameful targeting of Jewish student organizations such as Hillel and Chabad.

Second, they need to enforce disciplinary rules and codes of conduct fairly and transparently, ensuring that outcomes are communicated clearly to build trust among students. Third, they should work toward creating and maintaining a physically safe and secure campus for their students, faculty and staff. By taking steps such as these in a deliberate and structured manner, universities can create safer, more inclusive environments where all students can thrive.

The stakes go beyond any single campus. Antisemitism on college campuses undermines the foundational values of higher education and threatens to normalize hate in broader society. This is not just a Jewish issue; it is an American issue. When one community feels unsafe or unwelcome, the entire academic mission is compromised.

We believe in the transformative and unifying power of education. It’s what we experienced and what our children — and all children — deserve. Universities should be places where students of all backgrounds can learn, grow and thrive.

These findings should be a wake-up call that university leaders, faculty, and students must do more to confront antisemitism head-on. ADL and Hillel stand ready to support these efforts, but meaningful change requires a collective commitment to reject hate and build safer, more inclusive campus environments.

We call on universities to rise to this challenge. The future of higher education — and the well-being of the students it serves — depends on it.

Jonathan Greenblatt is the CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Adam Lehman is the president and CEO of Hillel International.