Don’t blame the ‘Friends of’ model — fix it

A recent scandal at one of the community’s largest philanthropic organizations has reignited criticism of the entire “Friends of” model — a network of American nonprofits that raise funds for Israeli institutions. But a failure of governance at one organization should not be mistaken for a failure of the model itself.

Fundraising is a profession. Like finance, medicine or law, it requires training, experience and strategic expertise. In the United States, hospitals, universities and cultural institutions invest heavily in development — and for good reason. Done well, fundraising is not merely about securing gifts; it is about building lasting relationships, connecting multiple demographics to critical work and delivering transparency and accountability.

Rudzhan Nagiev/Getty Images

Israeli institutions are led by talented, mission-driven professionals whose focus is rightly on delivering exceptional healthcare, education, social services or security. But engaging a sophisticated and diverse American philanthropic audience requires a distinct skillset: donor cultivation, strategic communication and stewardship shaped by U.S. norms. That gap is not a deficiency; it reflects a structural reality. American institutions build world-class teams of development professionals to lead strategy, manage donor relationships and drive sustainability. Likewise, global corporations do not ask product teams to manage overseas sales; they rely on in-country professionals who understand the local market and how to build trust.

The role of the “Friends of” organization is to bridge gaps: to serve as a critical partner that navigates the cultural and philanthropic differences, tailors messaging to U.S. audiences and ensures rigorous stewardship. These organizations bring essential expertise in areas such as donor engagement, impact reporting, financial oversight and regulatory compliance. In a philanthropic landscape where transparency is paramount, these functions are not ancillary, they are foundational.

Importantly, this model is not unilateral. The most effective “Friends of” organizations work in close collaboration with their Israeli counterparts to shape strategy, define priorities and speak with a shared voice. When that partnership is grounded in mutual respect and clarity of purpose, it enhances, not compromises, the mission. Such a partnership also builds the confidence that donors need to commit deeply and consistently.

At their best, “Friends of” organizations are not just fundraisers — they are strategic partners in storytelling, accountability and advocacy. They help Israeli institutions communicate their impact in ways that resonate with American audiences, translate complex or technical work into emotionally compelling narratives and provide real-time feedback about donor expectations and philanthropic trends. In times of crisis, they often serve as first responders in the communications chain, activating networks, sharing urgent needs and ensuring that donor engagement is timely, accurate and aligned with the moment.

For example, since Oct. 7, 2023, “Friends of” organizations have played a critical role in maintaining the connective tissue between Israel and the global Jewish community. With travel suspended and uncertainty at every turn, they arranged virtual briefings with Israeli leaders, delivered real-time updates from the ground and translated complex developments into accessible, trusted information. Just as importantly, they provided an emotional and moral lifeline— reminding Israelis under fire that they were not alone and that the American Jewish community stood with them in solidarity, support and shared purpose.

Having spent two decades leading philanthropic organizations that support Israeli institutions, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful this model can be when built on professionalism, collaboration and trust.

To be sure, inconsistencies in reporting, management and meeting donor expectations demand scrutiny and accountability. But they should not be used to indict the model itself; rather, this moment should prompt a recommitment to strengthening the partnership between Israeli organizations and their American allies. Fundraising is not a luxury or an afterthought. It is a vital, strategic function — one that requires investment, professionalism and alignment across both sides of the ocean.

At a time when Israel faces urgent challenges and growing needs, we should be reinforcing the institutions that connect global supporters to meaningful action — not tearing them down.

Karen L. Berman is the CEO of American Friends of Sheba Medical Center. She also serves as an independent director on corporate boards, drawing on her experience in international governance and compliance.