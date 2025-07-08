Answering Dan Senor’s call with Project Campfire

In his 45th annual “State of World Jewry Address” back in May, Dan Senor issued a powerful challenge to those of us in Jewish philanthropy: If we want to shape a vibrant Jewish future, we must invest in the institutions that build identity and connection. Chief among those, he argued, is Jewish summer camp.

At the Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation in Rochester, N.Y., we too believe in the power and potential of Jewish camping. Just last year, we proudly launched Project Campfire, a bold initiative to make Jewish overnight camp free of cost for every Jewish child in our community. This long-term investment by our foundation reflects our commitment to the future of our Jewish community coupled by our attention to the stunning data surrounding the promise of Jewish camping.

Why camp and why now

Jewish overnight camps are far more than summer getaways. They are powerful launchpads for lifelong Jewish identity. Camp is where children form lasting Jewish friendships, sing Hebrew songs around the campfire, engage with big questions and experience Jewish life as joyful and deeply meaningful. It’s immersive, emotional — and it works.

Especially today, in a world where being Jewish — and especially being a Jewish child — can feel isolating or even dangerous amid rising antisemitism, camps offer something even more urgent: a place where kids can feel proud, safe and celebrated in their Jewishness. Camp is not only an investment in their future but also a vital gift for today. Research backs this up. While I won’t take up space with a long list of powerful data points, I will share one important statistic: 70% of young Jewish leaders and 1 in 3 Jewish professionals trace their Jewish journey back to Jewish summer camp.

Camps don’t just build Jewish identity — they build Jewish leadership and a Jewish future.

Local roots, big dreams

We launched Project Campfire in 2024 with one clear goal: to make Jewish camp not just available but expected — a natural part of growing up Jewish in Rochester.

Project Campfire covers a full camp session at Camp Seneca Lake, our local Jewish sleepaway camp, year after year for any local child wanting to attend. For families who choose a different Jewish overnight camp, we also offer a program called “The Magic of Camp,” which helps offset tuition costs at any other Jewish sleepaway camp. Because these programs are not need-based; instead, they are based on our deep belief in what camp makes possible, and therefore any Jewish child residing in Rochester qualifies for one of these programs.

Our aim with Project Campfire is not just to help the families who were already planning to send their kids to camp. We’re going beyond that and aiming to reach families who may not have considered Jewish camp at all and who may not be connected to a synagogue or affiliated, or for whom Jewish camp might have never been on their radar.

We’re flipping the script. Jewish camp should be the first thing families think of when they plan their summer; something they only say no to if it truly doesn’t fit, not because they didn’t know it was even an option.

From one flame to many

Dan Senor is right in that the Jewish world is at a turning point. Kids are facing new kinds of pressure, and many are feeling uneasy around their Judaism.

But we don’t have to start from scratch. We already have something that works. Something that brings kids into a Jewish world, lights them up and keeps them close. We have something that we know is good for them now and great for them in the future — even and especially the complicated future that lies ahead of us.

Jewish camp is that thing. It’s joyful. It’s grounding. It’s powerful.

So, if this speaks to you — if you are also dreaming about the future and how we might get there most successfully and impactfully — let’s talk.

To those already investing in Jewish camping: Let’s be in conversation, share what we’ve learned and imagine together what’s possible. Whether our approaches differ or align, there’s so much we can gain from learning from one another and dreaming big together.

To those not yet in the camp space but who are curious, have ideas or want to explore what camping could make possible: We welcome you into the conversation. There’s room to grow this work in creative and expansive ways.

Wherever you are in the landscape of Jewish philanthropy, if camp resonates with you — as a strategy, a story or a spark — we hope you’ll join us.

Jennie I. Schaff is the CEO of the Farash Foundation.