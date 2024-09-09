American Jewish Committee, Jewish on Campus launch new initiative to support high schoolers, recent college grads

Seeing dramatic images and stories of pro-Hamas rallies, Jews being questioned and excluded from parts of campuses and Hillel buildings being targeted, the American Jewish community has been focused primarily on combating the unprecedented rise in antisemitism at universities over the past 11 months. But mounting Jew-hatred is also affecting young Jews in their years before and after college.

To address this, on Monday, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and Jewish on Campus announced a new partnership that will support Jewish high schoolers and young professionals, in addition to college students, by offering young Jews of various ages opportunities to network together, eJewishPhilanthropy has learned.

According to the groups, the agreement comes with three primary components: connecting high school students involved in AJC’s Leaders for Tomorrow program with Jewish on Campus students in advance of starting college; equipping college students with advocacy skills; and offering a space to Jewish on Campus alums, specifically through AJC’s young professional division, ACCESS Global. AJC will also hold an annual training for Jewish on Campus students on engaging government officials and diplomats.

Ted Deutch, AJC CEO, said in a statement that Jewish students, whether in high school or college, “need to know that not only are they supported by the larger Jewish community but also their peers across the country.” According to Deutch, the partnership will “provide the sustained support they need and deserve as they continue to lead their communities and grow in their advocacy.”

Julia Jassey, co-founder and CEO of Jewish on Campus, added: “Jewish on Campus strongly believes in the power of partnership to better meet the needs of Jewish students in 2024. Our collaboration with AJC will provide more opportunities for Jewish students to lead as they head to campus and after they graduate. As antisemitic hate plagues too many campus communities, Jewish on Campus is determined to make Jewish student voices heard.”