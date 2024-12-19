After the NAIS speech: Why education is the real solution

What happens when education becomes a battlefield? After a keynote speaker at the recent National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) People of Color Conference (PoCC) accused Israel of committing “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing,” many independent schools are now grappling with whether and how to respond. Hundreds of parents are voicing strong concerns, and major Jewish organizations sounded the alarm with a response letter.

From the perspective of many administrators, this situation presents a significant challenge. While the president of NAIS issued an apology to American Jewish leaders, independent school administrators are facing continued pressure from Jewish parents and organizations to publicly condemn the speech and reaffirm their commitment to the Jewish community and against antisemitism. At the same time, they are leading diverse communities that include Muslim and Arab students and families, as well as other groups with varied reactions to the speech. In this situation and others, they often face what feels like a zero-sum choice: align with one worldview or ideology or risk alienating those who hold a different perspective — a divide that is often complicated by intersecting identities and ideologies.

Debra Wilson speaks at the National Association of Independent Schools’ People of Color Conference in Denver on Dec. 5 2024. NAIS/Instagram

As leaders of ConnectED, a new educational initiative created to help independent schools effectively engage students in topics like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, antisemitism and other complex issues, we work closely with administrators at 20 independent schools across the country. While each school community has its own unique culture, a common thread we’ve observed is the challenge of navigating these tensions while fostering cohesion and a sense of unity in diverse communities, particularly in a post-Oct. 7 world.

Our message is clear: whether or not schools choose to issue statements, our focus remains on education. In a world where it can feel like every issue inevitably becomes politicized, we remain committed to our “Three C’s”: curiosity, content and courage. These principles shape our work at ConnectED:

We foster curiosity by encouraging students and educators to approach complex topics with open minds and a genuine willingness to consider new ideas and perspectives.

by encouraging students and educators to approach complex topics with open minds and a genuine willingness to consider new ideas and perspectives. We produce content that is thoughtful, nuanced and engaging, helping schools teach the actual history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and antisemitism in ways that both ensure students learn the facts and promote empathy and understanding in the classroom.

that is thoughtful, nuanced and engaging, helping schools teach the actual history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and antisemitism in ways that both ensure students learn the facts and promote empathy and understanding in the classroom. Finally, we cultivate courage, equipping students with the skills and mindsets needed to engage in difficult conversations with respect and sensitivity across political and religious differences, even when — or especially when — emotions run high.

In those highly sensitive moments where leaders are often asked to take sides by issuing statements or taking positions on polarizing symbols, the critical work of education often goes overlooked. We are certainly not trying to minimize the importance of statements and symbols. They carry weight in the immediate aftermath of a crisis, but they cannot replace the long-term, transformative work of teaching and learning. Education — grounded in transparency, history, knowledge, credibility and the thoughtful presentation of multiple viewpoints — is what equips communities to navigate complexity, bridge divides and foster understanding. This is the hard work, the real work, and it is precisely what we are helping schools to do.

At ConnectED, we don’t just call for schools to “do better” or “be better.” We meet schools where they are, offering real resources, nuanced lessons and trusted guidance that educators can implement to meet the unique needs of their diverse communities. This is not just reactive work — it is proactive and growing, providing schools with a sustainable way forward.

The more that communities like PoC and the Jewish community can build meaningful relationships, the more we can break through simplistic narratives of opposition. Feeding into division only makes future conflicts harder to navigate, but education can flip the script. As Darius Jones, CEO of the National Black Empowerment Council and ConnectED advisory board member, reminds us: “Education has the power to challenge misconceptions and build bridges between communities. We can’t afford to let narratives of division define us — this work requires us to lean into complexity and understanding.”

At ConnectED, we partner with schools to navigate these challenges thoughtfully and proactively. Over the past year, we’ve worked closely with administrators and educators to develop videos, curricula and professional development programs that address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, antisemitism and other topics in their full complexity. We also convene a vibrant community of educational leaders who support one another in navigating these challenges and cultivating environments that promote learning, empathy and civil discourse. Our upcoming video “The Complex History of 1948” exemplifies this approach, presenting the complexity of Israel-Palestine’s history in a way that fosters empathy and understanding, rather than entrenching polarization.

Schools cannot afford to wait for the next incident to begin this work. Now is the time to shift from reactive responses to proactive education, and Stephen Covey’s framework of the four quadrants offers a helpful way to think about this. Covey differentiates between tasks that are urgent and important, those that are important but not urgent and those that fall into less impactful categories.

After Oct. 7, addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and antisemitism was both urgent and important for many school communities. Administrators faced immediate pressure to respond to events that were unfolding in real time, with students, parents and faculty seeking clarity and leadership. While the urgency of this issue has naturally diminished over time, its importance remains and will continue to grow. This moment provides schools with a critical opportunity to transition from reactive measures to proactive education, ensuring their communities are prepared for future challenges. This is the moment to lay a strong foundation of knowledge, providing students with the context, history and critical thinking skills they’ll need to engage thoughtfully when the next incident inevitably arises.

Teaching students about the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the history of antisemitism, equipping them with media literacy skills and engaging in difficult conversations are no longer “nice to have” add-ons in today’s educational landscape — they are essential. This work is not easy, but it is critical. As schools navigate a world where conflicts like these will continue to arise, education remains the most powerful tool we have to prepare students to meet these moments with insight and courage.

Sara Himeles is the program director for ConnectED.

Noam Weissman is the executive vice president of OpenDor Media.