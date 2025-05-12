Your Daily Phil: Wildfires give Israeli civil society its first post-Oct. 7 test

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The news that President Donald Trump had secured the release of American Israeli soldier Edan Alexander through indirect talks with Hamas — and without the involvement of Israel — was met by many in Israel with a combination of surprise, joy, skepticism and frustration.

Surprise — including apparently within the Israeli government — as the agreement had only been hinted at ahead of Trump’s planned visit to the Middle East this week, despite reportedly being in the works for several weeks. Alexander’s family, which lands in Israel today, was “completely surprised to receive the call” about his release, his father, Adi Alexander, told the Ynet news site. “It’s very symbolic and moving to get this news exactly on Mother’s Day.”

Joy at the prospect of a freed hostage, the first in many months and the first male soldier so far, and his reunion with his family.

Skepticism as Alexander’s release appears to be part of a wider effort by Qatar — one of Hamas’ main backers and a supporter of international terrorism more broadly — to ingratiate itself with the American president, along with a planned gift of a $400 million airplane, which critics are calling a bribe. This is also the latest major foreign-policy decision by the White House in which Israel appears to have been sidelined.

And frustration at the otherwise glacial pace of wider hostage-release negotiations, as dozens of Israeli and foreign captives continue to languish in torturous conditions in Gaza for upwards of 582 days, frustration that the Israeli government has explicitly stated that the return of the hostages is not the ongoing war’s ultimate goal, and — among Israelis specifically — frustration that Alexander is being released because of his American citizenship. “My Nimrod doesn’t have another nationality. My Nimrod is 100% Israeli. My Nimrod also deserves to come home,” Vicki Cohen, whose son Nimrod Cohen, is being held captive, wrote on X today.

Ofir Angrest, brother of captive soldier Matan Angrest, told Channel 12 last night, “He [Netanyahu] left him like a rag and now when a soldier is getting out because of his citizenship and not because of the level of injury or hardship, it’s simply a show of contempt for the State of Israel. The Israeli flag that Matan went into battle with — today it’s erased as far as I’m concerned.”

Alexander’s release comes as the Israeli public is increasingly prioritizing the release of hostages over the toppling of Hamas. A survey by the Israel Democracy Institute from late March found that more than two-thirds of Israelis say that bringing home all of the hostages is more important than defeating Hamas, compared to 25% who said the opposite. This is up from 62% who prioritized the release of the hostages in September 2024 and 51% who did so in January 2024. (Though to varying extents, across all political groupings — left, center and right — the majority of respondents put the release of hostages as more important than toppling Hamas, according to the survey.)

In Israel, Alexander’s release has prompted renewed calls for a negotiated deal to secure the release of the remaining 58 hosages, of whom 20 are believed to still be alive, as well as criticism of the Israeli government for seemingly caring less about the hostages than the White House.

“It is very sad that the government is not as determined as Trump. Without the return of the hostages, the country has no future,” Dani Miran, whose son Omri, is being held captive, said at a rally that was organized today in response to the news at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

While “embracing and supporting,” the Alexander family, the Hostages Families Forum released a brief statement: “We must not leave anyone behind! Edan’s return must be the beginning of a comprehensive agreement that brings home all the hostages.”