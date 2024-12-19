Your Daily Phil: Who’s in, who’s out and who’s still looking as 2024 ends

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the year-end turnover at local and national Jewish organizations, on Enter: The Jewish Peoplehood Alliance’s programs in Israeli schools and on the most recent violent attack on the Montreal Jewish community. We feature an opinion piece by Sara Himeles and Noam Weissman responding to the recent NAIS conference controversy, and one by Philip Keisman encouraging the incorporation of Jewish studies scholarship into Jewish education. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Avi Killip, Chelsea Rego and Sir Naim Dangoor.

What We’re Watching

Torah Umesorah, the Orthodox day school education nonprofit, kicks off its annual Presidents Conference today at the Trump Doral in Miami. It is being chaired by Zevi Kohn, Yaakov Polatsek and Shalom Stein.

The Israeli humanitarian relief nonprofit IsraAid dispatched an emergency team to Juba, South Sudan, today in response to a cholera outbreak in the country. The group told eJewishPhilanthropy that it may also soon send a team to Mozambique after a cyclone hit the country, killing dozens of people.

One Israel Fund, which supports Israeli nonprofits in the West Bank, is hosting its annual gala in New York City tonight.

What You Should Know

The end of the calendar year brings with it the regular churn and turnover of top positions, with several CEOs and executive directors of national and local organizations leaving their roles at the end of this month and many of their successors taking their posts on Jan. 1. A number of positions will remain vacant as boards and selection committees continue to search for suitable candidates, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

A partial list: After nearly three decades in the role, AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr will retire at the end of this month. He will be succeeded by the organization’s vice CEO, Elliot Brandt. OneTable’s CEO, Aliza Kline, will step down at the end of this month as she sets off to find her next project. No successor has yet been named for her. After Doron Krakow stepped down as president and CEO of the JCC Association of North America in March, the organization’s vice president, Jennifer Mamlet, was named acting president and CEO. Nearly nine months later, that remains the case, with no permanent successor in place.

Renee Kutner began her role as CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta last month, as did Rachel Greenspan, the new executive director of Shalom Orlando, the umbrella Jewish organization of Orlando, Fla. In Charleston, S.C., Tair Giudice will enter the position of CEO of the city’s Jewish federation on Jan. 1. Dan Tadmor, the previous CEO of ANU: Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, will take the reins at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia beginning next month after the previous CEO, Misha Galperin, stepped down earlier this year. Tadmor, in turn, is being succeeded by Oded Revivi, the former mayor of the Efrat settlement.

Last month, Daniel Horwitz, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, Tenn., stepped down from the role. Mark Freedman, who led the organization as executive director until his retirement in 2018, came back to serve as interim CEO until Horwitz’s successor could be found. The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas is also looking for a successor for its president and CEO, Igor Alterman, who will leave at the end of next month to take the role of president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, Fla., beginning in February. Birmingham, Ala., will have to do the same as Danny Cohn, CEO of its federation and community foundation, moves to become CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, as will the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, Texas, as its president and CEO, Nammie Ichilov, takes the same title at the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, Fla.

Going into the new year, the Jewish Federation of MetroWest, N.J., will continue its search for a successor for Dov Ben-Shimon, who stepped down in September, becoming CEO of the Community Security Service. The Jewish Federation of Central New York is also still looking for a successor for its previous president and CEO, Michael Balanoff, who died in September. Palm Springs, Calif., is searching for a successor for the head of its federation after the CEO, Alan Potash, died that month as well.

According to the Jewish Federations of North America, this level of turnover at Jewish federations is not out of the norm, representing a comparably small fraction of the 146 federations on the continent. Those entering new positions by and large are coming from the federation system and wider Jewish communal world, despite anecdotal evidence of a rise in outside professionals looking for work in Jewish spaces post-Oct. 7. JFNA told eJP that it should have some statistics about this trend in the coming months.