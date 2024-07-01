Your Daily Phil: What post-Oct. 7 Jewry can learn from ‘Independence Day’

Good Monday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Craig Newmark's motivation and vision for journalism-related philanthropy. In the latest installment of eJewishPhilanthropy's exclusive opinion column "The 501(c) Suite," Mark Charendoff finds new Jewish inspiration in a classic July Fourth blockbuster. We also feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Rebecca W. Sirbu calling for greater financial support for women-led Israeli nonprofits, and one by Rabbi Mary Zamore highlighting the benefits — for both employees and employers — of clearly defined paid medical and family leave policies. Also in this newsletter: Dov Maimon, Richard Allen Greene and Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum. We'll start with critiques of the Anti-Defamation League's Campus Antisemitism Report Card.

After witnessing Jewish student life at Cornell University up close as an adjunct professor of law, Menachem Rosensaft, who knows a thing or two about antisemitism, said if he were to rate the Ivy League campus for how it handled the surge of antisemitic activity that rocked universities nationwide in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, he would give the school a “B,” reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

The Anti-Defamation League gave Cornell a near-failing “D,” in the Campus Antisemitism Report Card that was first released in April and revised last week, which assigned grades from A through F to 85 U.S. universities’ institutional response to campus antisemitism.

Rosensaft, who has taught a course at Cornell Law School on the law of genocide and war crimes trials since 2008 and who last year created a new course titled “Antisemitism in the Courts and in Jurisprudence,” called the “D” grade “unwarranted and decidedly does not correspond to what I have seen and have experienced on campus.”

“This was done from a distance,” Rosensaft, general counsel emeritus of the World Jewish Congress, told eJP, adding that the analysis was “shallow” and “did not give any justification for the grade or recommendations of what should be done in order for the university to improve its grade.”

The schools selected for the report card were among the country’s top liberal arts colleges, in addition to schools with the highest enrollment of Jewish students, according to the antisemitism watchdog group. The report card — both the original and revised versions — have received sharp rebuke from Jewish leaders and organizations, including from Hillel, the most prominent group serving Jewish students, which typically has a good relationship with the ADL.

“We do not believe it is constructive or accurate to try to assign grades to schools,” Adam Lehman, Hillel’s CEO, said in April. “Efforts to do so, however well-intended, produce misleading impressions regarding the actual Jewish student experience at those schools.” (A spokesperson for Hillel said the group did not have a further statement about the revised report card.)

Rosensaft said that because the purpose of the report card is not to catalog antisemitism incidents, but to “evaluate how the respective universities and colleges have addressed and handled antisemitism since Oct. 7,” Cornell should have received a higher grade. “What I find really troubling is that they didn’t do onsite interviews with Hillel directors, Chabad rabbis and Jewish studies professors,” Rosensaft said. “The Jewish student groups on campus are the ones who know what’s been happening.” (According to the ADL, surveys were sent to all Hillels and Chabads; many did not respond).

The idea to create a report card ranking universities’ handling of antisemitism came about prior to Oct. 7, Shira Goodman, senior director of advocacy for the ADL, told JI. “All fall, even before the war, we were talking about rising antisemitism over the past years, what their obligations were under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitsm.”

The Oct. 7 attacks sped up the process, Goodman said, noting that “when there are problems in the Middle East, it tends to increase antisemitism at home.”

By winter break, “we wrote to universities that they had to get it together, what we saw happening over the past few months can’t keep happening. That’s when we decided we needed to hold universities accountable and on Jan 11 announced that we were going to do a report card,” Goodman said. “We had been giving universities tools and resources all along [and now was the time] to hold them accountable.”

She acknowledged that site visits and input from students were lacking from the report. “We heard the criticism, and it’s something we’re thinking about in the future,” she said.

The ADL said it will continue to update the report card on an annual basis each April.

