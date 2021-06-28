Your Daily Phil: The Jewish community responds to Surfside + Reframing Jewish community relations

COMMUNAL PAIN

Holding on to hope in South Florida

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

“Land subsistence? Faulty workmanship? Salt and erosion? A bomb? Everyone in my immediate network is feeling increasingly unsettled about the tragic condo collapse in South Florida and the suffering is everywhere. The waiting, not knowing, hoping, and praying. ‘It’s like Sept. 11 all over again,’ said a friend,” writes Miami resident and communal professional Rebecca Dinar in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Grief: “The grief is profound and it’s everywhere. Yet, amongst the pain of not knowing and the pleas for help are generous offers of goods and services… One friend told me that a member of her synagogue mobilized hundreds of volunteers and another shared that her daughter and her friends were making runs to Target nearly every hour… Today, my 17-year-old son’s school asked for help bringing water, food and ice to the 400 first responders working around the clock to search for survivors in the debris.”

Hope: “If you ask me the only thing we need now is hope. Hope that the missing residents will be found alive and hope that we will understand the cause of this tragedy, so it never happens again. The hurt caused by not knowing is unbearable. Please pray for the families of the residents of Champlain Towers.”

Read the full piece here.

POLARIZING CONVERSATIONS

Why Jewish community relations is distinctive and essential: Framing the current debate

JCPA

“Where does community relations policy-making belong within the Jewish communal orbit?,” asks Dr. Steven Windmueller in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The question: “Should such national instruments as the Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA) be incorporated into the federation system or should it be permitted to remain an independent entity? At a time of such deep polarization around politics and policies, is there room for a communal public policy agency to articulate its independent message, when at times its viewpoints are seen as not reflective of the community’s power base?”

Short or long-term priorities: “In the short term, constructing efficiencies of services and reconfiguring the management of the communal agenda may make sense. But here, we need to be careful about what we may wish for. At the moment, we may want to acknowledge that the JCPA/CRC agenda may not be in alignment with the federation’s priorities and interests. The drive to close down this national community relations enterprise may result in a short-term gain, with serious and challenging long-term implications.”

The power of dissent: “Divisions and disagreements point to the robust nature of the political environment. Indeed, while some may desire a level of uniformity, it is about the passion and power of the discussions around Israel, Black Lives Matter, and other considerations through which we both educate and engage Jews. The power of dissent has its own value. At the moment, complexity defines the end-game!”

Read the full piece here.