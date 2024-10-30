Your Daily Phil: Survey: Nearly 40% of Jewish groups got new donors post-Oct. 7

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews’ latest donation to United Hatzalah and the Chicago Jewish community’s frustration with the mayor’s omission of a shooting victim’s Jewish identity. We feature an opinion piece by Laura Herman and Deirdre Munley about how the chavruta study model can boost workplace relationships, and another by Chari Pere with Allison Tombros Korman in honor of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month. Also in this newsletter: MacKenzie Scott, Tom Rosenberg and John (Five for Fighting) Ondrasik. We’ll start with a new study of Jewish philanthropy post-Oct. 7.

Nearly 40% of Jewish organizations have received donations from new sources since the Oct. 7 terror attacks, according to a recent survey by the CCS Fundraising consulting firm. This represents a significant opportunity to expand their donor pool — provided they are able to capitalize on it, one of the authors of the study told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“I think we’re seeing large philanthropists across the country give more Jewishly because this has really hit home,” said Douglas London, managing director of the Chicago-based CCS Fundraising.

“We found that about 37% of organizations saw new donors since Oct. 7. So it was an opportunity for donor acquisition for organizations large and small. The challenge is that many of these organizations are not equipped to cultivate and steward donors at the level for which they received gifts,” he said.

The study, which was conducted between May 20 and June 10, surveyed 73 organizations across the United States, including synagogues, foundations, schools, federations, advocacy groups and campus organizations, with operating budgets ranging from less than $1 million to more than $500 million. Most of the respondents from the organizations were either the heads of fundraising or the top executive.

The study tracked giving patterns from Oct. 2023 to May 2024, looking at changes to “philanthropic income” during that period, as well as the types of donors and the mission of the receiving organization.

Unsurprisingly, most organizations — 56% — reported the greatest increase in donations in the three months immediately following the Oct. 7 attacks, followed by a dip in the beginning of 2024. Also perhaps expectedly, the early months of the war saw an increase in donations to organizations with a focus on Israel, the report found. Among Israel-focused groups, 57% reported an increase in support to their annual fund, compared to 19% of non-Israel-focused organizations that saw a rise in donations. Most non-Israel-focused groups — 52% — reported no change in their support.

In addition to the 37% of organizations that reported receiving gifts from new donors, 27% reported receiving greater donations from existing ones.

“Those gifts might just be a one-time gift because they wanted to do something to support Israel and they’re never going to give again… I would imagine that of the new donors, at least half of them are going to be one-time donors, and I think that’s pretty standard with crisis giving… I think that that will be the case for many. But there will be some that will be retained,” London said.

“[Organizations should be] thinking about how we build relationships with all of those donors to ensure that they’re converted into lifetime donors. There has to not just be a passion for Israel and the Jewish people, it needs to stem beyond that crisis moment.”

Read the full report here.