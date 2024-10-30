Your Daily Phil: Survey: Nearly 40% of Jewish groups got new donors post-Oct. 7
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews’ latest donation to United Hatzalah and the Chicago Jewish community’s frustration with the mayor’s omission of a shooting victim’s Jewish identity. We feature an opinion piece by Laura Herman and Deirdre Munley about how the chavruta study model can boost workplace relationships, and another by Chari Pere with Allison Tombros Korman in honor of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month. Also in this newsletter: MacKenzie Scott, Tom Rosenberg and John (Five for Fighting) Ondrasik. We’ll start with a new study of Jewish philanthropy post-Oct. 7.
Nearly 40% of Jewish organizations have received donations from new sources since the Oct. 7 terror attacks, according to a recent survey by the CCS Fundraising consulting firm. This represents a significant opportunity to expand their donor pool — provided they are able to capitalize on it, one of the authors of the study told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
“I think we’re seeing large philanthropists across the country give more Jewishly because this has really hit home,” said Douglas London, managing director of the Chicago-based CCS Fundraising.
“We found that about 37% of organizations saw new donors since Oct. 7. So it was an opportunity for donor acquisition for organizations large and small. The challenge is that many of these organizations are not equipped to cultivate and steward donors at the level for which they received gifts,” he said.
The study, which was conducted between May 20 and June 10, surveyed 73 organizations across the United States, including synagogues, foundations, schools, federations, advocacy groups and campus organizations, with operating budgets ranging from less than $1 million to more than $500 million. Most of the respondents from the organizations were either the heads of fundraising or the top executive.
The study tracked giving patterns from Oct. 2023 to May 2024, looking at changes to “philanthropic income” during that period, as well as the types of donors and the mission of the receiving organization.
Unsurprisingly, most organizations — 56% — reported the greatest increase in donations in the three months immediately following the Oct. 7 attacks, followed by a dip in the beginning of 2024. Also perhaps expectedly, the early months of the war saw an increase in donations to organizations with a focus on Israel, the report found. Among Israel-focused groups, 57% reported an increase in support to their annual fund, compared to 19% of non-Israel-focused organizations that saw a rise in donations. Most non-Israel-focused groups — 52% — reported no change in their support.
In addition to the 37% of organizations that reported receiving gifts from new donors, 27% reported receiving greater donations from existing ones.
“Those gifts might just be a one-time gift because they wanted to do something to support Israel and they’re never going to give again… I would imagine that of the new donors, at least half of them are going to be one-time donors, and I think that’s pretty standard with crisis giving… I think that that will be the case for many. But there will be some that will be retained,” London said.
“[Organizations should be] thinking about how we build relationships with all of those donors to ensure that they’re converted into lifetime donors. There has to not just be a passion for Israel and the Jewish people, it needs to stem beyond that crisis moment.”
HELP ON THE WAY
IFCJ donates 25 new emergency vehicles to United Hatzalah to boost group’s capacity
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews provided 25 new emergency vehicles equipped with medical gear to United Hatzalah this week to boost the emergency response service’s operational capacity, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Heals on wheels: The $2 million donation comprised 23 Kia Stonic subcompact SUVs, outfitted with resuscitation kits, defibrillators, ceramic vests, cameras and communications equipment, as well as two 4×4 vehicles that will be provided to volunteer physicians for more complicated emergency scenarios.“The new emergency vehicles will help our committed volunteers across the country reach emergencies more quickly and save many lives,” Eli Beer, the founder and president of United Hatzalah, said at the ceremony where the vehicles were handed over.
Reality requires: “The reality over the past year, where one emergency event follows another without pause, required us at the fellowship to adapt, identify and address the critical needs of the people of Israel,” Yael Eckstein, president of IFCJ, said in a statement. “It is such an honor for us, representing our over 700,000 donors around the world, to partner with United Hatzalah and to take part in the most important mission of all — saving lives. The fellowship will continue to support all of our emergency and rescue partners in the field and give them the tools needed to respond in real time.”
EMPTY WORDS
Jewish community slams Chicago Mayor Johnson after shooting of Jewish man
Chicago’s Jewish Community Relations Council, Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee chapters slammed Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday for failing to “acknowledge the Jewish community” in a statement that he released three days after a Muslim man shot a Jewish man who was walking to synagogue on Saturday in West Rogers Park, home to one of the city’s largest Orthodox Jewish populations, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Feeling invisible: Sarah van Loon, regional director of AJC Chicago, condemned Johnson’s omission of the victim’s Jewish identity in an interview with JI. “I’m deeply troubled that Mayor Johnson can’t name that the victim was visibly Jewish and walking to synagogue on Shabbat,” van Loon said. “It just feels like one more opportunity that would have been so easy for him to recognize the Jewish community of Chicago that has been hurting so much this past year, and yet again our pain is invisible to him [even though] the Jewish community is super active in Chicago.”
No words or action: Chicago’s Jewish leaders have also expressed disappointment that the shooting has not yet been charged as a hate crime.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
PAIRING OFF
Reimagining supervision through chavruta
“Much has been written about the power of chavruta, paired learning centered on Jewish texts. Chavruta is a form of dialogue, between the study partners and with the text itself. Its virtues have been extolled in commentary dating back to the Talmud. Many Jewish educational settings employ it as a pedagogic tool and while some, like the Jewish Learning Collaborative, have brought chavruta into Jewish communal workplaces, it is not yet the norm to use it as a tool to enhance workplace success,” write Laura Herman and Deirdre Munley of JPro in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Deepening relationships: “In our experience, using chavruta within our supervisor/direct report relationship has opened up new ways for us to relate to one another and engage with deep, complex topics. As professionals dedicated to supporting Jewish workplaces and their staff, we offer our experience to encourage others to explore whether this centuries-old tradition might similarly benefit your own relationships with your team members.”
New possibilities: “I see the supervisor/supervisee relationship as a partnership, centered, of course, on getting the work done. Using chavruta to enhance this relationship has the potential to create space for different types of conversations and interactions.”
WORDS AND DEEDS
As women’s reproductive choices diminish, our Jewish values demand we step up
“Ten years ago, at a routine prenatal checkup, I received devastating news: my much-wanted pregnancy was no longer viable. The doctor’s words still echo in my ears: If my body didn’t “take care of it,” I might have to make ‘decisions’… I was ‘lucky,’ if you can call it that. My body miscarried, sparing me from making that heart-wrenching decision. But the experience was still traumatic, painful and terrifying… This personal experience led me to create the ‘Unspoken’ cartoon series, giving voice to others’ reproductive health stories,” writes Chari Pere with Allison TombrosKorman, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy in honor of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month.
Helping out: “Yet today, thousands if not millions of women are having this right stripped away, even when their lives or future reproductive capabilities are in danger… To address this crisis, organizations like the Red Tent Fund are stepping up. As a national abortion fund guided by Jewish values, the Red Tent funds abortion procedures for all people, no matter their religious or political affiliation, to ensure that economics don’t keep abortion access out of reach.”
Normalize the conversation: “But funding isn’t enough. We need to change the conversation. Unlike the doctor who nervously talked about ‘making decisions,’ we can’t be scared to discuss miscarriage and abortion openly. These are normal parts of healthcare, and hiding them away only increases stigma and isolation.”
Rabbi Avi Killip, executive vice president of the Manhattan-based Hadar Institute, celebrates both the arrival of a new Sefer Torah and the inauguration of Hadar’s new Upper West Side home at Congregation Shaare Zedek, 24 blocks from its previous location at West End Synagogue.
The egalitarian yeshiva, which is working to raise $1 million to renovate its new space and enhance its online learning offerings, celebrated the new location and new Torah scroll with speeches, as well as singing and dancing in the building and outside on the street.
The Torah scroll was donated by the Schiller family in memory of Martin Schiller, a Polish-born Holocaust survivor.
Winner of two Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of Robert Moses and President Lyndon B. Johnson, Robert Caro… Former president of the University of Minnesota, chancellor of the University of Texas System and president of the University of California, Mark Yudof… Actor, best known for his portrayal of “The Fonz” in the “Happy Days” sitcom, Henry Winkler… NBC’s anchor and journalist, Andrea Mitchell… South African-born rabbi, now leading Kehillat Bnei Aharon in Raanana, Israel, David Lapin… Professor of physics at Syracuse University, Peter Reed Saulson… Former basketball player for five seasons with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, now a managing director at CBIZ, Joel Bruce Kramer… Israeli violinist, violist and conductor who appears in concerts around the world, Shlomo Mintz… Meat packing executive, sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2009 for fraud, his sentence was commuted by President Trump in 2017 after serving eight years, Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin… Partner in the DC office of Cadwalader, he previously served as the attorney general of Maryland, Douglas F. “Doug” Gansler… Partner and co-founder of the Irvine, California law firm of Wolfe & Wyman, Stuart B. Wolfe… Global head of public policy at Apollo Global Management, David Krone… White House correspondent for The New York Times and a political analyst for CNN, Maggie Haberman… Principal and managing consultant at Korn Ferry, Jeremy Seth Gold… Assistant secretary for investment security at the U.S. Treasury, Paul M. Rosen… Public information officer of the City and County of Denver, Joshua Eric Rosenblum… Ivanka ‘Yael’ Trump… Founding director at Tech Tribe and director of social media for Chabad, Mordechai Lightstone… Politico reporter covering races in the U.S. House of Representatives, Ally Mutnick… Managing director at DC-based Targeted Victory, Rebecca Schieber Brown…