Your Daily Phil: ‘Shmita’ competition explores land sabbatical through art + Israel’s first Druze shlicha

In Ukraine’s crisis, our shared responsibility is the spark of hope

“In the face of the current dread and doom that grows exponentially by the hour, it’s easy to feel useless, to wallow in the assumption that there’s nothing we can do. But even in the darkest moments, our tradition teaches us that something unshakable links us all — a sense of responsibility to each other, an unbroken chain of Jewish mutual care,” writes Alex Weisler, senior video and digital content producer, at JDC in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

One survivor’s story: “When the invasion began, all the bowls in the cabinet started to rattle and shake, and the chandelier suddenly swung wildly. At midday, the sky turned black, the sun blocked out by military planes. Anatoliy Ginzburg was only 9 in 1941 when war ravaged Ukraine, but he was already old enough to know he was living through hell… The explosions began, and weeks of war began, Ginzburg, now 90, told me when I interviewed him in Kharkiv two years ago. ‘G-d forbid that anyone should witness such horror with their own eyes.’”

Jewish resilience: “Now, of course, Ginzburg is facing another war — just like tens of thousands of other Jewish seniors and millions of their neighbors in Ukraine. They’re in big cities like Kharkiv and Kyiv, and they’re in tiny outposts like Koshary and Konotop. All are afraid, and for many, the events of this week are a return to the deepest, most base traumas of childhood… Look too quickly, and you might assume these babushkas and dedushkas are simple pensioners — carefully parceling out tiny fixed incomes, hanging up heavy carpets and wearing winter coats inside to keep out the bitter Ukrainian cold. But come closer and you’ll find Superman and Wonder Woman. They can offer us a master class in Jewish resilience, and they are treasures we must move heaven and earth to protect.”

My Ukraine

“When I was becoming a U.S. citizen, I was asked to put down my ‘Place of Birth’ – to be recorded on my naturalization certificate and, consequently, on my passport. I was born and raised in the city of Odessa in the Soviet Union, the USSR (not the former Soviet Union, just the Soviet Union). The USSR was still very much a world power in 1988, despite [Andrei] Amalrik’s prediction in a famous book at the time (with an obvious homage to George Orwell), ‘Will the Soviet Union Survive Until 1984?’,” writes Misha Galperin president & CEO of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The infamous fifth line: “I have to keep explaining to lots of people these days that I never thought of myself as a ‘Ukrainian Jew.’ Jews in the Soviet Union were not Ukrainian or Russian or Georgian or Kazakh. We were just Jews. That was not a religious identification but an ethnic one. It was termed a ‘nationality’ – equivalent to ‘Russian,’ ‘Ukrainian,’ ‘Belorussian,’ ‘Estonian,’ ‘Tatar,’ etc. It was the infamous ‘fifth line’ in our Soviet passports and it was entered in all sorts of documents starting with elementary school rosters. But, once I came to the U.S., I was being referred to as a ‘Soviet Jew’ or a ‘Russian Jew’ or just as a ‘Russian.’ We, Jewish refugees from the USSR, used to joke among ourselves that we were Jewish all our lives and became Russian when we got to America. We gave up our Soviet citizenship when emigrating (and paid through the nose for the privilege), but when I recently took part in the Kyiv Forum that celebrated 30 years of the establishment of Israel/Ukraine Diplomatic relations I mentioned that I would love to have Ukrainian citizenship in addition to my American one.”

