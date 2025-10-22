Your Daily Phil: Safe arbor: New ‘Iron Swords Forest’ marks pain, hope

What You Should Know

On the rolling, yellow hills just south of the homes being built on the devastated Kibbutz Beeri and just north of the site of the Nova Music Festival massacre, some 2,000 green and white flags mark where eucalyptus trees are being planted to serve as a memorial to the roughly same number of people killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and the resulting two years of war in Israel, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the inauguration ceremony.

The “Iron Swords Forest” — as the forest is known, at least for now — was inaugurated on Tuesday morning by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, which owns much of the undeveloped land in the area, with families of several victims planting some of the first trees, joined by representatives of organizations that support bereaved families and officials from the country’s security and emergency services. (Though the main sign for the forest was unveiled on Tuesday, the name of the forest may change as the government recently renamed the conflict “The Tekuma War,” or “War of Revival.”)

In the coming weeks, the families of the remaining victims are invited to plant saplings and hammer small markers next to the trees featuring their loved ones’ names, photos and other basic details, along with a QR code linking to their favorite song. “If there’s one thing that our history teaches us, it is that we know how to stand up, how to recover and how to grow anew,” Ifat Ovadia-Luski, KKL-JNF chair, said at the ceremony. “Planting this forest is a clear expression that we do not surrender, we are not leaving. We are planted here forever.”

Yesterday’s ceremony was originally scheduled nearly a year ago, around the tree-focused Tu B’Shevat holiday in early 2025, but the fighting in Gaza was raging at the time, so it was postponed to the summer. And then Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, sparking a 12-day conflict, which further delayed the inauguration. Though Ovadia-Luski noted that the war in Gaza was not yet fully over, with two soldiers killed in an RPG attack two days prior, the current armistice allowed the inauguration to go ahead.

“The Iron Swords Forest is not just another forest. It’s a forest of pain, but also of hope. It will stand here for generations, telling the stories of the heroes who died defending their nation, their lands and their homes,” Ovadia-Luski said in her speech at the ceremony.

Several of the speakers compared people to trees, including Eli Taher, who serves as chairman of the Israeli organization Yad L’Banim, which commemorates fallen soldiers and supports their families. Taher is triply bereaved, with a son, Yossi, who was killed in the Oct. 7 attacks, another son Roi, who died in an accident in 2001 during his military service, and a brother Yossi, whom his son was named for, who fell in battle in 1981.

“Every day when I wake up, I set for myself a hill to climb. I imagine my two boys sitting on that hill, with a bonfire and a bottle of beer. And every day, I climb that hill. I fall, I get hurt, I yell, I cry, I laugh, but at the end of every day, I drink that beer with my kids. Every day, I overcome that fracture and destruction,” Taher said. “Like a tree can grow, so can we, bereaved families, continue to grow despite the pain.”

