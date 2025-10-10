Your Daily Phil: Revamped American Friends of LIBI looks to offer alternative to FIDF
Good Friday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Israel Policy Forum’s Michael Koplow about what the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement means for American Jewry. We get the scoop on the revamp of the Israeli soldier-supporting fundraising nonprofit American Friends of LIBI and on the rebrand of Robert Kraft’s anti-racism group as the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate. We continue to feature op-eds reflecting on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks and where we go from here: Tamara Serwer Caldas reveals a personal connection that inspires her involvement in shared society efforts between Israeli Jews and Arabs, and Michalya Schonwald Moss and Yael Vias Gvirsman urge funders to take up the cause of legal recourse for the survivors and legal repercussions for the perpetrators of Oct. 7’s atrocities. Also in this issue: Ted Sasson, Rabbi Yossy Goldman and Dr. Noa Eliakim Raz.
Shabbat shalom!
What We’re Watching
We’re continuing to monitor ceasefire and hostage-release efforts in Israel and Gaza following the Israeli Cabinet’s vote overnight to approve the Trump administration’s 20-point plan to end the war. The ceasefire went into effect this morning, meaning all living Israeli hostages are meant to be released within 72 hours.
President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Israel on Sunday, arriving early Monday morning. Trump is slated to speak at the Knesset on Monday, making him the fourth U.S. president in history to give such an address.
What You Should Know
For the past two years, American Jewish organizations have navigated emergency fundraising and lobbying for Israel, while simultaneously responding to a deadly wave of antisemitism around the world. With the imminent end of the Israel-Hamas war, some of that pressure may lighten, though it will surely not disappear completely. Instead, U.S. Jewry will find itself with new roles to play through the slower reconstruction and recovery process, in Israel and in Gaza, while also grappling with a more complicated relationship with the State of Israel and its government.
To understand the role of American Jewry going forward, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim spoke yesterday with Michael Koplow, chief policy officer at the Israel Policy Forum.
ND: For the last two years, the war in Israel has been at the center of Jewish communal life, both emotionally and in terms of funding. This ceasefire brings about a paradigm shift. How might things look different now?
MK: So much of the energy and attention and focus the last two years has been on the issue of the hostages and trying to get beyond the immediate aftermath of Oct. 7. And assuming that this deal actually goes through and the hostages hopefully come home on Monday without a hitch, I think that that’s going to free up a lot of the Jewish institutional attention to other Israel-related things.
ND: Given that the agreement does move forward, what role might the Jewish community play in what comes next?
MK: I think that there’s an open question as to whether the Jewish community is going to want to be involved in rebuilding Gaza, particularly given that it’s going to be rebuilt for Palestinians. But there very well may be involvement in that. And then ultimately, the very last clause of the agreement calls for the United States to establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians over peace, effectively relaunching the peace process. And that’s something that the American Jewish community traditionally has been very involved in in all sorts of ways.
ND: How might the role of legacy Jewish community organizations be changed by the war?
MK: In terms of the long-term fallout [of the Israel-Hamas war], it’s hard to say. There are now multiple polls showing that American Jews in large numbers — and in particular, younger American Jews — have a lot more difficulty with what I call “establishment, American Zionism.” And maybe that will turn around in the next few months and years, now that the war is over, but it may not, and I think that American Jewish institutions are going to have to grapple with what it means for American Jews to have a different relationship with Israel.
EXCLUSIVE
Newly revamped American Friends of LIBI looks to offer alternative to FIDF
American Friends of LIBI, a 21-year-old nonprofit that supports Israeli soldiers and veterans, is revamping and bringing on fresh leadership as it seeks to offer an alternative to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, following the latter group’s recent turmoil, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross has learned.
Efficiency-driven: Coming on board as the group’s new chairman is California-based American-Israeli entrepreneur Zvi Alon, who played a pivotal role in the ousting of FIDF Chair Morey Levovitz and CEO Steve Weil this summer and whose wife, Ricki, previously served on the FIDF national board. Alon told eJP that his group’s focus will be on efficiency and transparency, with the stated goal of keeping overhead costs below 10%. “At the end of the day, people who give money, they want to make sure it has the largest impact, regardless of the size of the donation. If it’s $18 or $18,000 or $180,000, that’s really what they are looking for,” Alon said.
SCOOP
Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is rebranding under the name Blue Square Alliance Against Hate and launching a new advertisement focused on antisemitism that’s slated to debut on “Sunday Night Football” this weekend, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider. The rebranded group, whose blue square pins have become a common symbol in the fight against antisemitism, is airing the “Sunday Night Football” ad as part of a $10 million media campaign designed to redouble awareness of the steep rise of anti-Jewish hate.
Details: The new ad campaign, titled “When There Are No Words,” will be airing on one of the most watched shows on broadcast television — during a game between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. “What do you say when a Jewish boy is kicked on a New York city sidewalk?” a voice asks as the 30-second commercial begins. “What do you say when a Holocaust survivor is firebombed in the streets of Colorado? What do you say when one in three Jewish Americans were victims of hate last year? When there are no words, there’s still a symbol to show you care. The blue square.” The name change and advertisement campaign — which will be supplemented by billboards and social media posts — are an extension to the foundation’s “Blue Square” campaign, which launched in March 2023, aiming to turn the blue square into the symbol for Jewish solidarity and opposition to hatred against Jewish people.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
A LEGACY OF HOPE
Supporting work toward a shared society is vital for Israel
“Beginning in the days after the Oct. 7 attacks, one direction I’ve turned toward for hope and action is the difficult but essential work of building a shared society where all Israeli citizens, regardless of their backgrounds, have the opportunity to thrive — to freely express themselves, observe their religious faiths and engage fairly in the political process,” writes Tamara Serwer Caldas, a pro bono partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP and a board member of Friends of Givat Haviva, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “The natural place to turn my attention was Givat Haviva, the largest and oldest organization in Israel working toward a shared society between the country’s Jewish majority and the 20% of citizens who are Arab.”
A family connection: “My grandmother, Blanche Luria Serwer Bernstein, and her siblings collectively spent many years in Mandatory Palestine and then Israel. … Being in that milieu at that transformative time in Jewish history inspired my grandmother’s interest in building relationships with local Arabs who later would become citizens of the State of Israel, and in early efforts to foster positive Jewish-Arab relations in the leadup to modern Israel’s independence. … Reflecting on my own family’s history and on the urgency of the current situation, I’ve concluded that it’s my turn — it’s time for me to pick this up and figure out what I can do.”
JUSTICE SHALL YOU PURSUE
Jewish philanthropy’s missing front
“While billions of dollars have been allocated to meeting Israel’s security and advocacy needs, we have left the judicial battlefield, where the legal foundations of Jewish survival will be decided, dangerously underfunded,” write Michalya Schonwald Moss, chief advancement officer of October 7 Justice Without Borders (O7J), and Yael Vias Gvirsman, founder of O7J and the first Israeli woman to litigate at The Hague, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Why it matters: “The Oct. 7 massacre was not just terrorism: from the standpoint of international law, it was crimes against humanity and war crimes, and arguably a massacre driven by genocidal intent. … Today, no criminal trials are actively underway against those most responsible for the mass atrocity crimes committed in Israel that day. This failure to act signals that sufficient brutality can overwhelm legal systems, emboldening those who seek to harm Jewish communities and democracies worldwide … Justice is not a luxury for the survivors of the Oct. 7 attacks — it is survival infrastructure for rebuilding shattered lives, collective resilience and preventing future atrocities.”
Worthy Reads
Losing Ground: In The Times of Israel, Ted Sasson explores worrying trends in American Jewish views on Israel following a recent Washington Post poll. “Alongside the headline-grabbing finding about the genocide claim, the poll reports that more American Jews now disapprove of Israel’s military actions in Gaza (48%) than approve (46%). By way of comparison, in Pew’s 2024 survey, 33% of Jewish Americans described Israel’s conduct in the war as ‘unacceptable.’ … Compared to other Americans, American Jews are still among Israel’s most stalwart supporters. The erosion in Israel’s standing has swept most demographic categories, including Democratic voters, young adults and younger Republicans. Among Jews, however, the changes are more recent, and it’s hard to think of a precedent. … When the war finally ends, and Israel sets about restoring its standing in the world, the program of outreach must include American Jews. They are a community whose support Israel needs, and whose confidence Israel must now seek to bolster.” [TOI]
This Little Light of Mine: In the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent, Rabbi Yossy Goldman contemplates “the groundswell of Jewish identity” after the Oct. 7 attacks among people previously unaffiliated or apathetic about Judaism. “How are we to understand this phenomenon? I believe that it is proof positive that the inner core of the Jew — that irreducible minimum and nucleus of identity — is always there. It may be hidden and dormant, but it is ever-present. The spiritual pilot light may be unseen, but it is inextinguishable. And on Oct. 7, somehow, it was touched deeply. … Of course, it is sad that antisemitism is more successful than rabbis in inspiring Jews to remember who they are. But such is the tragic reality. When we forget who we are, the antisemite can be relied upon to remind us. Please God, in the future, our innate faith and sense of peoplehood will need no reminders from anyone.” [PhiladelphiaJewishExponent]
Here to Help: In a post for Philanthropy Roundtable, Esther Larson Lenger spotlights the work of several organizations focused on mental health in the US. “Given the rapidly evolving nature of the mental health field and in recognition of the Oct. 10 World Mental Health Day 2025, Philanthropy Roundtable is proud to expand our Mental Health Playbook with seven new high-impact organizations addressing mental health nationwide. With generous support from our philanthropic partners, this resource highlights exceptional groups offering scalable, practical approaches to improving the mental health of Americans. Today, visionary organizations are stepping up with innovative approaches that expand access to quality care and resources, reduce stigma and strengthen resilience in individuals, families and communities.” [PhilanthropyRoundtable]
Word on the Street
Reuters looks at the Trump administration’s ongoing multi-agency crackdown on left-wing nonprofits and foundations, including potentially labeling them “domestic terrorists”; the targets include George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace, among others…
A new report by the U.K. Interior Ministry found that Jews experienced the highest rate of religious hate crimes in England and Wales from March 2024 to March 2025…
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was announced as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize…
The Chronicle of Philanthropy examines the effects of a long government shutdown on the nonprofit sector, particularly on organizations that receive substantial federal grants and will now be strapped for funds…
CNN spotlights Jewish families who chose to immigrate to Israel — or leave the country — following the Oct. 7 terror attacks…
Haaretz profiles Academy of Hope, a day center for Palestinian orphans in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, which was established with significant Israeli donations…
Indonesia denied visas to Israeli gymnasts who planned to travel to the Southeast Asian country for the World Artistic Gymnastics, causing the Israeli team its spot in the world championship…
The New York Times profiles comedian Modi Rosenfeld, dubbed the “Orthodox Ellen DeGeneres” by fellow comic Alex Edelman for his routines that blend his Jewish background and LGBTQ identity…
Adinah Raskas, a mainstay of the St. Louis Jewish community with her husband, Heschel Raskas, who served as chair of the local federation and as national treasurer of Jewish Federations of North America, died last month; the family has created an email address for acquaintances to share memories about her (Adinahraskasmemories[at]gmail[dot]com)…
German-born anti-apartheid activist and journalist Ruth Weiss, who escaped Nazi Europe as a child when her family settled in South Africa, died at 101…
Pic of the Day
Rabin Medical Center in central Israel released images yesterday of the rooms in its Returning Hostages Unit, which will receive the estimated 20 living hostages who are set to be released from captivity in the next 72 hours. As it will still be the Sukkot holiday when they are set to arrive, a sukkah was also built on one of the unit’s balconies.
“We are filled with emotion and anticipation as we prepare to welcome the hostages back home. Over the past weeks, the Rabin Medical Center teams have been working tirelessly to ensure that each individual receives comprehensive medical and emotional care,” Dr. Noa Eliakim Raz, head of the Returning Hostages Unit, said in a statement. “Everything is ready, and we are now waiting to welcome the returning hostages and their loved ones.”
