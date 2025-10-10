Your Daily Phil: Revamped American Friends of LIBI looks to offer alternative to FIDF

What You Should Know

For the past two years, American Jewish organizations have navigated emergency fundraising and lobbying for Israel, while simultaneously responding to a deadly wave of antisemitism around the world. With the imminent end of the Israel-Hamas war, some of that pressure may lighten, though it will surely not disappear completely. Instead, U.S. Jewry will find itself with new roles to play through the slower reconstruction and recovery process, in Israel and in Gaza, while also grappling with a more complicated relationship with the State of Israel and its government.

To understand the role of American Jewry going forward, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim spoke yesterday with Michael Koplow, chief policy officer at the Israel Policy Forum.

ND: For the last two years, the war in Israel has been at the center of Jewish communal life, both emotionally and in terms of funding. This ceasefire brings about a paradigm shift. How might things look different now?

MK: So much of the energy and attention and focus the last two years has been on the issue of the hostages and trying to get beyond the immediate aftermath of Oct. 7. And assuming that this deal actually goes through and the hostages hopefully come home on Monday without a hitch, I think that that’s going to free up a lot of the Jewish institutional attention to other Israel-related things.

ND: Given that the agreement does move forward, what role might the Jewish community play in what comes next?

MK: I think that there’s an open question as to whether the Jewish community is going to want to be involved in rebuilding Gaza, particularly given that it’s going to be rebuilt for Palestinians. But there very well may be involvement in that. And then ultimately, the very last clause of the agreement calls for the United States to establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians over peace, effectively relaunching the peace process. And that’s something that the American Jewish community traditionally has been very involved in in all sorts of ways.

ND: How might the role of legacy Jewish community organizations be changed by the war?

MK: In terms of the long-term fallout [of the Israel-Hamas war], it’s hard to say. There are now multiple polls showing that American Jews in large numbers — and in particular, younger American Jews — have a lot more difficulty with what I call “establishment, American Zionism.” And maybe that will turn around in the next few months and years, now that the war is over, but it may not, and I think that American Jewish institutions are going to have to grapple with what it means for American Jews to have a different relationship with Israel.

