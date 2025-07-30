Your Daily Phil: Remembering Wesley LePatner, Jewish lay leader killed in Manhattan shooting

What You Should Know

As it marks its 15th anniversary, the Giving Pledge — billionaires’ voluntary agreement to donate the bulk of their fortunes to charity — has not yielded the results that its founders hoped, according to a new study by the Washington-based Institute for Policy Studies, a think tank that is generally critical of the government policies that have enabled the existence of the ultra-wealthy, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The report, “The Giving Pledge at 15,” surveys the signatories of the pledge, both the original cohort of 57 individuals, couples and families, and the 199 who have since joined, documenting how many have so far met the requirements of giving away the majority of their wealth. This includes several prominent Jewish figures, including Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Bill Ackman, the late Jim Simons, Henry Samueli, Jeffrey Skoll, David Rubenstein, Mark Pincus, the late Bernie Marcus and Laura and John Arnold, among others.

The authors found that few signers have met the goal, which they credit not to a refusal to donate but to the far more rapid growth of the donors’ fortunes. For instance, the report found that Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, saw their wealth increase by some 4,000% from 2010 to today.

Bella DeVaan, one of the four authors of the report and associate director of the think tank’s Charity Reform Initiative, told eJewishPhilanthropy that IPS decided to examine the Giving Pledge more closely in light of both the 15-year milestone and the recent actions of its co-founder, Bill Gates, who announced in May that he planned to donate 99% of his $200 billion fortune.

“We evaluate the Giving Pledge every couple of years in our biennial Gilded Giving reports, but I think the reason the Giving Pledge this year feels so important is because of what Bill Gates himself has done,” DeVaan said. “We felt that the relationship between philanthropy, inequality and democracy in this country is at a boiling point,” she said. “The Giving Pledge is now old enough for a driver’s permit, we’ve been joking. And we think that means that there’s enough of a body of evidence to really evaluate if it’s working.”

“Unfortunately, what we found is that it’s really hard not to just keep getting wealthier and to have your giving keep pace with the growth of your wealth if you’re an American billionaire and a Giving Pledge signatory,” she said.

The think tank found that only one living signatory — the Arnold couple — has fulfilled the pledge so far. Of the 22 signers who have died since the pledge was launched in 2010, eight have fulfilled the pledge, including Bernie Marcus, who died earlier this year, and one of them, Chuck Feeney, gave away nearly his entire $8 billion fortune before his death in 2023. Marcus was also one of the few signatories who lost their billionaire status because of their philanthropic giving.

“The Giving Pledge is voluntary. We understand why there isn’t a sort of rigorous tracking system, why it’s not an oversight body. But we do think to retain its credibility, the pledgers need to really think about how they’re actually going to be making good on the promise,” DeVaan said. “When only eight of the 22 deceased pledgers actually fulfilled the pledge upon their death, and a lot of those gifts went to foundations that will involve some kind of family control — is that truly fulfilling what we need the Giving Pledge to be?”

Read the full report here.