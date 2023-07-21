Your Daily Phil: Recustom brings DIY spirit to rituals + In N.Y., Herzog hails transcendent U.S.-Israel bond

Good Friday morning!



In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Haggadot[dot]com’s transformation into Recustom, and feature opinion pieces from Erica Brown and Heather Wolfson, Seth Linden, Gamal J. Palmer and Jenna Hanauer. We’ll start with Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s onstage interview at an event in New York last night.



The U.S.-Israel bond “transcends governments,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Thursday during an address to the New York Jewish community at an Upper East Side event space hosted by UJA-Federation of New York and co-sponsored by the Orthodox Union, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen and Gabby Deutch in Jewish Insider.



The discussion, moderated by CNN reporter Bianna Golodryga, concluded the third day of Herzog’s diplomatic visit to the U.S., which earlier on Thursday included a jaunt through New York City, where he met state, local and world leaders.



Herzog said the U.S. government was closely monitoring the developments in the government’s judicial overhaul efforts and was unsure what additional judicial bills the coalition planned to push through beyond its current legislative effort to scale back judges’ ability to apply a “reasonableness” test to government decisions. “Many people in Israel do not have a clear picture as to how the process will end. That’s something I also heard in Washington. Meaning, what is the end result?” the president said.



In his onstage interview, Herzog said that protestors of the planned judicial overhaul are a “tribute to Israel’s democracy.” He added, “Our enemies should know: If necessary, our people unite immediately.”



Golodryga also pressed Herzog on why Israel has delivered less military aid than its allies to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. Herzog assured the crowd that Israel had “ironclad” support for Ukraine. “It’s an oversimplified discussion,” he said, stating that Israel has a policy of being cautious with lethal weapons and “there are a million Jews in Russia.” Herzog said that an Israeli air defense alert system – similar to the ones Israel uses to warn of rocket and drone attacks – that Jerusalem provided to Ukraine is slated to be up and running in Kyiv next month.



Earlier in the day, Herzog visited the United Nations and met with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Accompanying him was Leah Goldin, whose son, Hadar Goldin, was killed by the Hamas terror group. His body is still being held captive by Hamas.



Read the full story here.