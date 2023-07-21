Your Daily Phil: Recustom brings DIY spirit to rituals + In N.Y., Herzog hails transcendent U.S.-Israel bond
Good Friday morning!
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Haggadot[dot]com’s transformation into Recustom, and feature opinion pieces from Erica Brown and Heather Wolfson, Seth Linden, Gamal J. Palmer and Jenna Hanauer. We’ll start with Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s onstage interview at an event in New York last night.
The U.S.-Israel bond “transcends governments,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Thursday during an address to the New York Jewish community at an Upper East Side event space hosted by UJA-Federation of New York and co-sponsored by the Orthodox Union, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen and Gabby Deutch in Jewish Insider.
The discussion, moderated by CNN reporter Bianna Golodryga, concluded the third day of Herzog’s diplomatic visit to the U.S., which earlier on Thursday included a jaunt through New York City, where he met state, local and world leaders.
Herzog said the U.S. government was closely monitoring the developments in the government’s judicial overhaul efforts and was unsure what additional judicial bills the coalition planned to push through beyond its current legislative effort to scale back judges’ ability to apply a “reasonableness” test to government decisions. “Many people in Israel do not have a clear picture as to how the process will end. That’s something I also heard in Washington. Meaning, what is the end result?” the president said.
In his onstage interview, Herzog said that protestors of the planned judicial overhaul are a “tribute to Israel’s democracy.” He added, “Our enemies should know: If necessary, our people unite immediately.”
Golodryga also pressed Herzog on why Israel has delivered less military aid than its allies to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. Herzog assured the crowd that Israel had “ironclad” support for Ukraine. “It’s an oversimplified discussion,” he said, stating that Israel has a policy of being cautious with lethal weapons and “there are a million Jews in Russia.” Herzog said that an Israeli air defense alert system – similar to the ones Israel uses to warn of rocket and drone attacks – that Jerusalem provided to Ukraine is slated to be up and running in Kyiv next month.
Earlier in the day, Herzog visited the United Nations and met with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Accompanying him was Leah Goldin, whose son, Hadar Goldin, was killed by the Hamas terror group. His body is still being held captive by Hamas.
Read the full story here.
Jew it yourself
DIY Haggadah site becomes Recustom, giving you control over all of life’s rituals
In the beginning, there was the Maxwell House Haggadah, a cultural touchstone for generations of Jewish families throughout much of the last century. And then came Haggadot[dot]com, allowing for infinite customization and personalization. “The Minimalist Haggadah” and the “Schitt’s Creek Haggadah” and, of course, “The Chat GPT Haggadah Supplement” were born. Now, the outfit that brought us those alternative iterations of the retelling of the Passover story is merging with its sister websites to become Recustom, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Authenticity needs: The new brand, in a bid to expand the notion of ritual, is looking to bring do-it-yourself content to the modern plagues of climate change and political polarization, as well as rituals tied to gender, identity and even retirement. “We’re in a time of deep uncertainty, we need rituals to connect us, but we’re not just going to do rituals that don’t feel authentic,” Eileen Levinson, founder and executive director of Recustom, told eJP. “We all need to connect, and we believe that Judaism has a toolkit for connection and meaning making. People just need help using it.”
Making it fit: Although Levinson hopes the site is welcoming to all, she said. “Our brand is about reimagining, rethinking [and] that obviously means that there’s more work into the how do we reimagine, rather than how do we keep things the same. Our intention is definitely not to throw out anything in Judaism but it definitely is about making it fit for you.”
Read the full story here.
Think groups
Using cohorts to help mid-career professionals thrive in the workplace
“As the Jim Joseph Foundation works toward developing dynamic, pioneering leaders and educators, the foundation wants to learn about the most effective professional development experiences. To this end, about a year and a half ago, the foundation launched an initiative to test new models of connection, learning and leadership development in cohort settings for mid-career professionals within the Jewish community,” write Heather Wolfson of Maven Leadership Consulting; Seth Linden of Gather Consulting; Gamal J. Palmer of Conscious Builders and Jenna Hanauer, a program officer at the Jim Joseph Foundation, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Key takeaways: “After supporting 12 cohorts for different audiences, we want to share key lessons from our experience and from an independent evaluation conducted by Tobin Belzer, an applied sociologist at the Taube Center for Jewish Studies at Stanford University… Here’s what we learned: People crave low-pressure connections and micro-communities… People want to feel seen, heard and valued. These micro-investments do that… People seek a range of modalities to access learning… The number of cohort members matters… Cohort-based programs should have clear goals and outcomes.”
Read the full piece here.
The Torah of Leadership
Leadership stars: Thoughts on Parshat Devarim
“Many years ago, I was invited to teach a leadership class in a large tech firm on the topic of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation. At some point, one department head commented, ‘I don’t have to praise people who work for me. I pay them.’ The others in the room looked uncomfortable. It wasn’t hard to understand why his department was shrinking,” writes Erica Brown, vice provost for values and leadership at Yeshiva University and director of its Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks-Herenstein Center, in her weekly column for eJewishPhilanthropy, “The Torah of Leadership.”
Succession woes: “In this week’s sedra, Devarim, Moses praised his people, even as he criticized them. He began his farewell speech to the nation about to enter the land of Israel. He had to prepare them to live without him… Moses was their faithful guide, who freed them from slavery, brought their laws down from Sinai and escorted them through the desert. All of these formative national experiences were associated with one person. In his remarks, Moses sandwiched praise of the Israelites with criticism of them.”
The big picture: “Moses did what leaders must always do. He told the people they had actualized and fulfilled a long-term dream of their ancestors… But with growth came other challenges that would need to be addressed by future leaders, like the unwieldy quarrels and demands of the masses. Moses tried to remind them of the larger, grander picture, but they could only see the mess right in front of them. Sometimes leaders, when they reach an impasse, need to name the special moments, revel in the milestones and remind people how far they’ve come and what new challenges they must tackle.”
Read the full piece here.
Turning Grief Into Art: In eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider, Tori Bergel interviews father-and-son writing team, Jonathan and Isaac “Izzy” Salant, about Izzy’s new play, “Rite of Passage,” a somewhat fictionalized account of Izzy’s bar mitzvah in the wake of his mother’s death. “The semi-autobiographical play follows 12-year-old Harold as he prepares for his bar mitzvah amid the sudden loss of his mother, Maura, to suicide. Now a single parent, Harold’s father, David, struggles with telling the truth of what happened to his mildly autistic son, while also dealing with his own grief. Maura’s sister, Loraine, the family’s rabbi, and David’s eventual love interest, Sue, all help the pair to move on. ‘The show itself is based on the true story. We all felt these things; we all had to deal after Joan’s death,’ Izzy told JI. ‘We all had to live our lives with this completely newly acquired trauma, but the way it fully went about is dramaticized, I would say, with a lot of semblances of truth.’” [JewishInsider]
An Israeli nonprofit, CyberWell, is working to develop methods of training artificial intelligence tools to remove antisemitic content from their underlying data sets…
Pic of the Day
Students pose for a class portrait at the completion of the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies’ three-week summer program, which also marks the conclusion of the institution’s yearlong celebration of its 50th anniversary.
Nearly 100 students — ranging in age from 20-80 and coming from the U.S., Canada, Portugal, England, China and Israel — took part in the program.
