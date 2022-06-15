Your Daily Phil: Planning for end of life + Peoplehood in practice

Good Wednesday morning!

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), the incoming CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), gave a biting critique of the Congress he’s about to leave in an appearance on Tuesday at AJC’s Global Forum in New York City.

In a short Q-and-A with journalist Abigail Pogrebin at the conference’s closing plenary, the South Florida Democrat didn’t sound upset to be leaving the halls of power in Washington, where he’s been an outspoken supporter of Israel in his party. Deutch takes the helm of AJC on Oct. 1 after more than 12 years in the House. He succeeds longtime CEO David Harris.

“I’m leaving a place that is, suffice to say, not the best functioning institution in the world at the moment, where there’s great vitriol and members attacking members, and partisanship, and it’s really challenging,” Deutch said. “Then this opportunity came along to be in a place where there’s this remarkable group of lay leaders and activists who all want the same thing, which is to work together to strengthen the Jewish community and advance Israel’s place in the world and defend democratic values.”

Deutch has not been shy about condemning fellow Democrats for what he sees as their failure to sufficiently combat antisemitism. One personal moment of optimism, he said, came last September when he accused Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) of antisemitism after she called Israel an apartheid state and opposed supplemental funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system.

Pogrebin played a clip of that speech at the conference. “The response from my colleagues was incredible,” Deutch said. “People were so grateful because they don’t want to be associated with the far-left anti-Israel views.”

As he pivots to advocating for Israel at AJC, Deutch said, “Too often we’re engaged in this battle on the terms that the anti-Israel crowd wants to engage in.” Deutch touted Israeli efforts to combat climate change and food insecurity, and added, “There is a very positive story for Israel happening right now.”

Later in the plenary, AJC presented an award to two campus Hillel chapters: Indiana University Hillel, for its student task force on antisemitism that provided mezuzot — sans parchment — to non-Jews who want to support the Jewish community; and Hillels of Ukraine, for their sacrifices and resilience amid Russia’s invasion.