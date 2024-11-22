Your Daily Phil: On his 4th yahrtzeit, Israel’s National Library unveils Rabbi Sacks’ archive
In honor of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks’ fourth yahrtzeit, the National Library of Israel unveiled the former British chief rabbi’s personal archives, which were presented to the library earlier this year, inviting British expats, dignitaries, scholars of his works and journalists on Thursday evening to peruse his letters, rough drafts, speech outlines and other writings, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovksy from the event.
The annual memorial event — dubbed “The Sacks Conversation” — also featured an on-stage conversation between U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew and Jerusalem-born writer Rachel Sharansky Danziger. This year’s theme, “The People of the Book,” reflects Sacks’ commitment to “learning, dialogue and the power of ideas,” organizers said.
In his remarks, Lew recalled a conversation he had earlier in the day with the family of one of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, in which he had unintentionally echoed a quote from Sacks about the necessity of hope. “I said, ‘I’m more hopeful today than I’ve been in weeks and I can’t tell you that it’s going to change tomorrow, but if things proceed as I hope they will over the coming days, there is a new opening… to bring out the 101 hostages,’” Lew said. “That is something that we have to keep alive because the alternative is giving up… It’s a very narrow path, and we have to believe that it will lead to where we all want it to go. I don’t know if it made him feel better.”
Reflecting on next month’s Hanukkah holiday, when Jews are meant to put their hanukkiot in the window so others can see the light, Lew said that Jews — specifically Jewish academics — had to speak out against antisemitism and falsehoods about Israel.
“We have to keep putting our story out there and hoping that it will shine… And it’s hard,” he said. “I’ve met with every group of American faculty that traveled here over the past year, and I’ve met hundreds of faculty members. And I’ve asked them, ‘When things were said that you thought were wrong, did you stand up then and explain why it was wrong?’ And very few said they felt comfortable doing it… They didn’t want to be ostracized.”
Some of the documents from the Sacks’ archives have been put on display as the archival work on the documents, handwritten correspondence, certificates, and notes for some of Sacks’ most influential speeches continues. Digitalization of the documents is planned for a later date so for now a small portion of the archives will be available for viewing only at the library.
One of the documents in the archives includes a partially handwritten note by now-King Charles addressing him as “Dear Chief Rabbi” and thanking Sacks for his congratulatory note on his engagement to now-Queen Camilla.
A poignant document that Rachel Misrati, who is archiving the Sacks documents, found in the collection was a piece that he wrote in the Jewish Chronicle in 1998 called “The Courage to Rejoice” in which he speaks about Simchat Torah and how Jews manage to rejoice on the holiday even in spite of their tragic history.
“I think that’s a very [relevant] point of today,” said Misrati, referring to the fact that the Oct. 7 attacks took place on Simchat Torah in Israel. “It says the essence of Judaism is to overcome and to be able to celebrate. Archiving his documents is just amazing. He was just a man of great stature and such an example and a moral voice, who was not afraid to stand up for being a Jew and his voice is sorely missed now.”
Because most of his work is in English, until recently he was less known to Israelis, according to Tanya White, a former student and scholar of Sacks. But as his books are being translated into Hebrew by Israeli journalist and poet Tsur Ehrlich, more Israelis are now being exposed to his works, she said.
“Rabbi Sacks was very idiosyncratically British, and his Hebrew wasn’t great, so it was difficult for Israelis to identify with him when he spoke,” White said. “Now four years on, people know him much more than they did before when he was alive because his written work has been translated. And it speaks to the moment.”
Jewishly engaged teens are far more likely to view Israel positively — study
Teenagers who are active in the Jewish community — through day schools, supplementary schools or summer camps — are far more likely to have a positive view of Israel in general and of its war against Hamas specifically than those who are less engaged, according to a new study by Mosaic United that was shared with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim. Mosaic’s global survey, developed in collaboration with the Tovanot Institute, collected hundreds of responses from Jewish teenagers — ages 14-18 — from around the world, but mainly from the United States.
Highs and lows: Forty percent of respondents met the survey’s criteria for “low engagement” with Jewish life. “This is a very unengaged group that we don’t usually get to [speak with]. And there were just really clear differences between those that didn’t come from highly engaged backgrounds and those that did,” Alana Ebin, director of Mosaic United’s Teen Travel Pillar, told eJP. For instance, 87% of respondents with a “high” Jewish background score reported feeling a connection to Israel, with 67% describing themselves as Zionists. Among those with a “low” Jewish background score, 67% reported feeling a connection with Israel, and 48% described themselves as Zionists.
Clear findings: “It’s a pretty definitive statement on the power of Jewish engagement. More activities equals stronger, more engaged Jews, with prouder Jewish identities and also stronger connections,” said Ebin. The organization plans to present the full survey findings to partners and interested parties at a webinar on Monday.
Gathering in our homes feels more important than ever
“I remember the moment I learned about the importance of the mitzvah of Hachnasat Orchim, welcoming guests into one’s home. I was sitting in my Chumash Bet (Level 2) class at Pardes, in one of the ground-floor classrooms, listening to Rabbi Meir Scheweiger swell with pride as we discussed Parshat Vaieyera and Avram and Sarah’s devotion to receiving guests with alacrity, focus and humility. It reminded me of my home growing up, surrounded with people from all over the world that my mother invited in through her work with a nonprofit called International House… Until I learned about this mitzvah, I never connected this chapter of my childhood to my Jewish identity,” writes Faith Leener, the chief innovation officer of the Pardes Institute, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Lean in to discomfort: “Being a guest can be uncomfortable… Being a host can be as well. What if no one comes? What if the conversation doesn’t flow?… In a post COVID-19 era, many of us still struggle to find the inertia to go out at all… All of these anxieties stop us from hosting and from allowing ourselves to be a guest, to try something new, to surprise ourselves and find ourselves in a place of radical wonder (to borrow from Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel.)”
Shul won’t cut it: “In a post-Oct. 7 world, when many Jews are looking around for a way to connect, we’re so well-positioned to be warm, welcoming and open-minded ambassadors of Jewish life. We can’t just rely on federations, JCCs and synagogues. We must reclaim our homes as critical meeting places for people to combat loneliness and a sense of helplessness. With a little food and a little Torah, and a whole lot of questions, we can create hope and connection. I know we can. I’ve seen it and lived it. Won’t you join us?”
A Sign of Things to Come?: In J. The Jewish News of Northern California, David A.M. Wilensky wonders what the recent announcement about the shuttering of the San Francisc’s Contemporary Jewish Museum signifies for the larger Jewish nonprofit space. “The Contemporary Jewish Museum, the delightfully idiosyncratic San Francisco institution focused on modern Jewish life and artwork, will close for at least one year, starting on Dec. 15… Attendance at CJM never quite bounced back after the pandemic. Plus, donations are down — and there are a few reasons for that. Personally, I have always gotten the sense that some of the usual big donors in our community would prefer a more, let’s say, normal Jewish museum… But since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, donor dollars have been increasingly diverted to organizations focused on Israel and antisemitism, as CJM leaders acknowledged in our Nov. 15 report… I have to wonder: When big philanthropists and small donors are done saving Israel, will there be life left in diaspora communities? When they are done circling the wagons to fend off antisemitism, will there be institutions of value left to defend?… Are we looking at a major crisis — or am I blowing this out of proportion?” [J.]
Spread the Light: In The Forward, Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann, the director of Chabad Columbus, considers how the Jewish community should respond to the recent neo-Nazi march through his Ohio town. “The question for me as a communal leader is how to help my community heal and find strength amidst the hate… The answer, I believe, lies in the teachings of my mentor and spiritual teacher Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory… Despite his personal experience, his teachings about antisemitism were characteristically non-combative. He preached that the most effective way to combat darkness — physical, spiritual or societal — is to transform it into light. While fear and anger are often the first reaction to instances of hate, the Rebbe encouraged Jews to channel these dark moments into opportunities to engage more meaningfully with their Jewish identity… This approach — meeting hatred with positive action — not only strengthens us but inspires others. While we can and should condemn antisemitism, we must also nourish and uplift ourselves through connection to our heritage. Being Jewish is not just about standing up to hate; it’s about connecting deeply with our traditions and spreading our values of kindness and compassion.” [Forward]
