Your Daily Phil: On his 4th yahrtzeit, Israel’s National Library unveils Rabbi Sacks’ archive

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: After 10 years, Aliza Kline steps down as CEO of OneTable; Dan Tadmor tapped to lead Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History; and ICC warrants unlikely to lead to trial but likely to block Netanyahu travel. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new survey showing that Jewishly engaged teens tend to have a more positive view of Israel, and feature an opinion piece by Faith Leener about the importance of reclaiming homes as the central location for Jewish engagement. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann, Rabbi Rick Jacobs and Todd Siwak.We’ll start with “The Sacks Conversation,” honoring former British Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks on the fourth anniversary of his death, in Jerusalem last night. Shabbat shalom!

In honor of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks’ fourth yahrtzeit, the National Library of Israel unveiled the former British chief rabbi’s personal archives, which were presented to the library earlier this year, inviting British expats, dignitaries, scholars of his works and journalists on Thursday evening to peruse his letters, rough drafts, speech outlines and other writings, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovksy from the event.

The annual memorial event — dubbed “The Sacks Conversation” — also featured an on-stage conversation between U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew and Jerusalem-born writer Rachel Sharansky Danziger. This year’s theme, “The People of the Book,” reflects Sacks’ commitment to “learning, dialogue and the power of ideas,” organizers said.

In his remarks, Lew recalled a conversation he had earlier in the day with the family of one of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, in which he had unintentionally echoed a quote from Sacks about the necessity of hope. “I said, ‘I’m more hopeful today than I’ve been in weeks and I can’t tell you that it’s going to change tomorrow, but if things proceed as I hope they will over the coming days, there is a new opening… to bring out the 101 hostages,’” Lew said. “That is something that we have to keep alive because the alternative is giving up… It’s a very narrow path, and we have to believe that it will lead to where we all want it to go. I don’t know if it made him feel better.”

Reflecting on next month’s Hanukkah holiday, when Jews are meant to put their hanukkiot in the window so others can see the light, Lew said that Jews — specifically Jewish academics — had to speak out against antisemitism and falsehoods about Israel.

“We have to keep putting our story out there and hoping that it will shine… And it’s hard,” he said. “I’ve met with every group of American faculty that traveled here over the past year, and I’ve met hundreds of faculty members. And I’ve asked them, ‘When things were said that you thought were wrong, did you stand up then and explain why it was wrong?’ And very few said they felt comfortable doing it… They didn’t want to be ostracized.”

Some of the documents from the Sacks’ archives have been put on display as the archival work on the documents, handwritten correspondence, certificates, and notes for some of Sacks’ most influential speeches continues. Digitalization of the documents is planned for a later date so for now a small portion of the archives will be available for viewing only at the library.

One of the documents in the archives includes a partially handwritten note by now-King Charles addressing him as “Dear Chief Rabbi” and thanking Sacks for his congratulatory note on his engagement to now-Queen Camilla.

A poignant document that Rachel Misrati, who is archiving the Sacks documents, found in the collection was a piece that he wrote in the Jewish Chronicle in 1998 called “The Courage to Rejoice” in which he speaks about Simchat Torah and how Jews manage to rejoice on the holiday even in spite of their tragic history.

“I think that’s a very [relevant] point of today,” said Misrati, referring to the fact that the Oct. 7 attacks took place on Simchat Torah in Israel. “It says the essence of Judaism is to overcome and to be able to celebrate. Archiving his documents is just amazing. He was just a man of great stature and such an example and a moral voice, who was not afraid to stand up for being a Jew and his voice is sorely missed now.”

Because most of his work is in English, until recently he was less known to Israelis, according to Tanya White, a former student and scholar of Sacks. But as his books are being translated into Hebrew by Israeli journalist and poet Tsur Ehrlich, more Israelis are now being exposed to his works, she said.

“Rabbi Sacks was very idiosyncratically British, and his Hebrew wasn’t great, so it was difficult for Israelis to identify with him when he spoke,” White said. “Now four years on, people know him much more than they did before when he was alive because his written work has been translated. And it speaks to the moment.”

Read the full report here.