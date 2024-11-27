Your Daily Phil: Ogen looks to expand loan fund for Israeli reservists

Good Wednesday morning.

The Israeli social lender Ogen is expanding its loan program for Israel Defense Forces reservists — the Yuval Fund, named in honor of Yuval Silber, a reservist who was killed in battle in November 2023 — as the organization has been “swamped” by more and more requests, Eldan Kaye, Ogen’s vice president of development and partnerships, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The Yuval Fund launched earlier this year as a collaboration between Ogen and the family of one of Silber’s close friends, Tomer Peled, who provided NIS 500,000 ($137,000) to kick-start it. The fund initially intended to offer no-interest loans of NIS 50,000 ($13,700) to people who had done at least 30 days of reserve duty. But as the number of requests grew, Ogen scaled back the loans to NIS 40,000 ($11,000) in order to help more people, Kaye said.

For Peled, the fund reflects his friend’s spirit and dedication to the country and to supporting those who serve it. Silber, a lieutenant in the Nahal Brigade, had been released from the military in mid-2023, and like many new Israeli veterans, he traveled to Asia for several months after his service. He was still there on Oct. 7.

“The moment he heard about it, he immediately decided to come back to Israel,” Peled said. “He got to Israel about three days after [the attacks], which was not an easy task.” Silber also effectively forfeited his rank as an officer in order to join a reserve unit whose command positions were already filled. “That’s the kind of guy we’re dealing with,” Peled said.

In late October 2023, Silber’s unit was part of a reserve force that was tasked with conquering a Hamas training base. They came under fire by Hamas terrorists, and Silber was killed.

“Yuval was a true hero, and we wanted to create a memorial that reflected this,” Silber’s sister, Shira, said in a statement. “We wanted something that truly made a positive impact.”

From the initial NIS 500,000 that was provided by Tomer Peled’s mother, Efrat, who serves as CEO of the Arison family’s investment arm, the fund grew considerably when an anonymous donor contributed NIS 9 million ($2.5 million) to the cause. An additional NIS 300,000 ($82,000) was raised through crowdfunding.

But this additional funding, which has allowed Ogen to provide no-interest loans to some 400 reservists, is also starting to run out, Kaye said, and yet the requests for additional loans continue to pour in. “We’ve had to raise more and more funds for it… and we’re continuously getting more and more requests, and the capital has run out,” Kaye said.

Nearly 300,000 Israelis were called into the reservists after the Oct. 7 attacks, with roughly a third of them serving more than 150 days, according to data from the IDF Manpower Directorate. Six percent have served more than 300 days. In most cases, this comes at a significant financial cost, particularly for independent business owners, who are not compensated as easily as salaried workers.

In recent weeks, Ogen said it has raised roughly an additional $2 million for the fund — with donations coming from Robert and Trudy Gottesman and the Seed the Dream Foundation, as well as “many, many others that prefer not to be named,” Kaye said. And yet he said that this will only last Ogen a few more weeks if requests continue at their current pace. “At any given moment, there’s probably around 200 requests that are live,” he said.

The Yuval Fund specifically offers “family loans” to the reservists, which are approved in roughly 24 hours, as opposed to the business loans that Ogen offers, which are normally for larger amounts, require longer wait times and also are low-interest, not no-interest, as these are.

Peled said his family and Silber’s appreciated that commemorating him through a loan program made this a long-term initiative, which can last into the future as the loans are repaid.

“The main thing was bringing it to Zionist Israelis, the people who served the country and deserve a loan like this,” said Peled, who has served more than 250 days in the reserves out of the past 417 days since Oct. 7, 2023. “That was the starting point, and it’s blown up into something — honestly, I couldn’t imagine the scale. And it really warms our hearts, my family’s and the Silber family’s.”

