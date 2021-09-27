Your Daily Phil: New ADL, L’Oréal USA partnership + Gersons give $18 million to African health care initiative

HIGH PRIORITY

Beyond naming and shaming: New strategies needed to combat antisemitism

eJP Archives

“Fighting antisemitism is now one of the highest priorities of virtually every North American Jewish federation and many national Jewish organizations,” writes John Ruskay, senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute and executive vice president emeritus of UJA-Federation of New York, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Naming and shaming: “‘Naming and shaming’ has been the Jewish community’s primary strategy to combat antisemitism for decades. Acknowledging that hate, racial stereotyping and antisemitism are part of the human condition, multiple efforts were forged including litigation, legislation and arguably most important, successfully creating a broad public consensus — among elites and the media — that expressions of antisemitism were simply unacceptable. When we read or heard of an antisemitic speech, statement, article or book, Jewish leaders called it out and pressed political, cultural and religious leaders and the media to denounce those responsible and insist they be shamed, censured or removed from leadership positions. These efforts were, and remain, impactful and no doubt deterred unknown numbers of purveyors of hate from expressing their antisemitic views. That said, ‘naming and shaming’ is clearly not sufficient on its own to halt, let alone reverse, the growth of antisemitism.”

Collective response: “As a community, we instinctively understand reports of attacks on Jews as being part of the centuries-long history of Jew hatred that led to attacks on Jews and Jewish communities, pogroms and ultimately the Holocaust. While understandable, we might ask whether this is the wisest, most strategic way to frame our collective response.”

Social media influence: “The explosion of social media in the past decade has enabled racial hatred and antisemitism to be widely disseminated. Add exploiting racial fears for political gain and the alarming increase of mental illness, isolation and depression, particularly among the young, and this is a volatile mix that has produced elevated enmity against various demographic groups. And while unique factors contribute to the antipathy toward each group — African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, immigrants and Jews — critical views about nationalism, ethnonationalism, Zionism and/or Israeli government policies can, and no doubt do, contribute to the growth of antisemitism in America.”

Read the full piece here.

SOCIAL BONDS

Six lessons from a hybrid board retreat

Courtesy

“In the days and weeks leading up to Aug. 27, 2021, we were incessantly refreshing The New York Times COVID map for risk level. Just don’t be purple, just don’t be purple, we’d pray as we zoomed in on Montgomery County, Va., where the board retreat we were planning was scheduled to take place,” write Maya Dolgin, founder of BraverMe, and Rebecca Gerbert, director of Hillel International’s Center for Volunteer Leadership, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Learnings: “Luckily, Montgomery County, home to Virginia Tech, never turned purple (the highest level of risk exposure). Despite some angst, the board retreat was a go, and off to Virginia we went to facilitate a fully outdoors, hybrid weekend for the Hillel@VT Board of Directors… As other organizations debate whether to hold important events in person, online, or through a hybrid format, here are some learnings that can help in your own planning and implementation.”

Safety first: “Getting board members to visit a college campus on its first weekend of the school year required several layers of reassurances. In an early communication, we asked everyone to confirm that they would comply with Centers for Disease Control, Virginia and Virginia Tech health and safety guidelines (which included vaccinations). As the event approached, we informed them that the entire program would be held in an extra-spacious tent instead of indoors. Finally, we requested that everyone submit a negative COVID test before arriving. This was all done to set expectations while reassuring the board members that we’d be taking their health and safety seriously.”

It’s OK to take risks: “Don’t be afraid to invite everyone to take risks. After a year and a half of boring Zoom meetings, we wondered whether these board members would remember how to sit around a firepit and open up to new people. When invited, would they share things they don’t normally say out loud? Would they see anything that’s not strictly business as a waste of time? Admittedly, it felt risky to even suggest certain activities that might be considered too touchy-feely after a year of sitting and listening passively on Zoom.”

Read the full piece here.