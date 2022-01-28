Your Daily Phil: Marlee Matlin on disability inclusion + Jerusalem College of Technology’s expansion plans

TORAH LISTENERS

Could podcasting help us rediscover Judaism?

Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

“In my six years as a Hillel professional, I had learned that Judaism had to be accessible, resonant and relevant. And so I created “BROgramming”— an opportunity for underserved male students to connect to each other Jewishly and socially through activities like Baseballs and BBQs (where they made their own mezuzot) and a Chanukah-themed Jews v. Greeks laser tag event,” writes Amanda K. Weiss, co-host and founder of the weekly podcast “Drinking and Drashing: Torah with a Twist,” in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

‘Drinking and Drashing’: “Six years later, I brought this idea of making Judaism relatable to my first year of rabbinical school in Jerusalem. I created ‘Drinking and Drashing,’ evenings of creating cocktails and connections to the Torah in an informal setting. So when Rabbi Andrew Goodman, Hebrew Union College’s director of student support, said ‘You should make that a podcast!’ I did what any person who wanted to raise Judaism’s level of excellence would do. I said, ‘No.’ After all, who had the time?”

Not Jewish enough: “As the pandemic’s imposed isolation increased, so did my need for entertainment. Listening to podcasts like ‘Judaism Unbound,’ the ‘Study’ and the ‘Scrubs’ rewatch podcast, I heard Rabbi Goodman in my head again, and called up two friends. ‘We should make it a podcast.’ We were tuned in and wanted to help those who were seeking connection, community and continuity… We heard that podcast popularity had doubled during the pandemic, with 120 million podcast listeners in the country in 2021, according to statista.com… We listened to the Pew Report, sharing that Jews were feeling disconnected to Jewish organizations and memberships. We heard the oft-repeated claim that people don’t feel ‘Jewish enough’ to participate in Jewish organizational life.”

Na’aseh v’nishmah (to do and to listen): “And then we realized something extraordinary: podcasts challenge that conception, ensuring that Judaism can indeed be made accessible to and resonant for anyone who wants to tune in… Podcasts enable Jews to ‘na’aseh v’nishmah’ — to do and to listen — all at the same time. Good podcasts raise all voices (‘Judaism Unbound,’ ‘Can We Talk?’), grapple with the difficult ‘(‘Jews Talk Racial Justice,’’ Unorthodox’), and inspire exploration (‘On the Other Hand,’ ‘Jews Oughta Know’).”

Read the full piece here.

LEARNING AND DOING TOGETHER

High-quality professional development is the springboard to excellence

iStock

“??Mention the term ‘professional development’ to most Jewish educators and the image that likely pops into their minds is a large room of teachers sitting together at round tables or in neat rows listening to an expert expound on a topic of some relevance to their daily instructional work. In light of recent research from CASJE [Collaborative for Applied Studies in Jewish Education], this perception among teachers within Jewish schools and settings of what professional development looks like should hardly be surprising,” writes David Farbman, project manager of the DEEP Consortium, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The challenge: “Consider why this very narrow form of professional development matters. As the CASJE report authors suggest, it is far from ideal for a simple reason: Workshops alone do not actually help teachers improve their practice. No matter how informative, or even inspirational, the effect of these one-time training sessions on strengthening pedagogy — teachers’ capacity to bring educational excellence to students — is minimal, at best.”

So what does work? “On this question, a large body of research is unambiguous. Unlike standalone workshops, the most effective professional development experiences are ongoing, job-embedded and content-rich. They focus on student outcomes and promote collaborative learning. If teachers do participate consistently in these kinds of more intensive professional development opportunities, then they are much more likely to adjust their instructional practice in ways that elevate student learning.”

Read the full piece here.