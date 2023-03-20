Your Daily Phil: Leket Israel marks 20 years of operations + ongoing Ukraine aid efforts

Aiding Ukraine

A year into Ukraine war, Jewish nonprofits ready for the long haul of reconstruction

An American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee worker gives an apple and honey for Rosh Hashanah to a woman in Dnipro, Ukraine.

When Ariel Zwang, the CEO of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), visited the Jewish communities still in Ukraine and the thousands living as refugees in Bulgaria, Moldova and Poland last month, she knew what to expect. Her agency has worked throughout Europe and the former Soviet Union for over 100 years. In the last year, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it helped evacuate more than 13,000 Jews from the war-torn country, distributed over 800 tons of humanitarian assistance and provided medical and psychosocial support to 20,000 refugees. Many likely wouldn’t have survived the bitter winter without the JDC’s support, with attacks on electric grids leaving many communities without power, running water or heating. Still, the trip shook her. Zwang met Ukrainians who lost homes, others who couldn’t evacuate as bombs rained down because they were disabled. “It’s not that I was unprepared for it,” Zwang told Jay Deitcher, reporting for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Long recovery: Over one year later, Jewish agencies know they are in it for the long haul. “We’re planning to be there for at least five years,” Yotam Polizer, the CEO of IsraAid, told eJP. “Even if the war finishes tomorrow, which unfortunately seems unlikely, we’ll be there for a long time to support the recovery.”



Creative solutions: Working in unstable circumstances, where communities can lose power for days and sirens can ring any moment because of rocket or drone attacks, has caused IsraAid workers to have “to be creative, to think outside the box, adjust to the circumstances,” Alena Druzhynina, a representative for IsraAid living in Kyiv, told eJP. They continue to do their work, “No matter what.” Her organization created programming “where children can continue to be the children, even during the war, and to receive some emotional learning classes, like art classes, some educational classes.” One of the workers she manages came back disappointed that one of his events was interrupted by a siren; the children had to cluster in a bomb shelter. “So we came up with the idea to create a child-friendly space in a backpack. We put in the backpack different materials, like board games, different supplies, which can be used by the facilitator. So whenever there is a siren, the facilitator can just take the kids, take the backpack, go to the shelter, and continue their activities.”



No Jew left behind: “For the first time in history, there was a war in Europe, and every Jew that needs to be saved was saved,” said Eric Fingerhut, the president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America, which has raised $85 million for Ukraine support. “Every Jew that needs humanitarian relief received the humanitarian relief that they needed. It’s really an extraordinary story of a people organized and responsive and determined to make sure that every Jew received the help they need.”



Embracing Judaism: Ukranian Jews may have had their homes destroyed, but they stay optimistic, turning to their heritage and finding hope. “They want to build on what we did last year,” Inna Vdovichenko, a JDC representative in Odessa, told eJP. “Online and in-person seders, concerts and cooking classes, matzah distribution and food aid. And they want to do it even bigger. They want to expand their personal lives and Jewish experiences and want to embrace their families, see their children learning and singing, and connect with community life in new ways.”

