Your Daily Phil: JNF Canada readies to fight revocation of tax-exempt status

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Yehuda Setton being tapped to serve as the next CEO of the Jewish Agency for Israel, and feature an opinion piece by Rabba Yaffa Epstein on identifying what unites us rather than stressing our differences. Also in this newsletter: Trent Spoolstra, Stephen A. Schwarzman and Lynda Ben-Menashe. We’ll start with Jewish National Fund Canada’s plans to fight the revocation of its charitable status by the country’s tax authority.

Jewish National Fund Canada will launch a legal appeal after the country revoked the charitable status of the group earlier this week “in a manner contrary to the [Canada Revenue Agency’s] standard practice,” the organization announced yesterday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

“In the coming days we will be advising the court of the severe damage the CRA is causing us and asking for an application for judicial review until our case is heard on its merits,” JNF told supporters in a letter.

Canada’s tax authority announced the decision to revoke the status of JNF, as well as the Ne’eman Foundation — another nonprofit that funds philanthropic projects in Israel — on Saturday in notices published by the Canada Gazette, the government’s official newspaper.

The CRA did not publicly disclose a reason for the revocations, but the announcement came weeks after JNF said that it was facing revocation after the CRA determined that its mission was inconsistent with Canadian laws governing charitable activity, apparently for its support of the Israeli military and Israeli activities in the West Bank.

Still, JNF said that it was “blindsided” to learn of the decision over Shabbat. “The norm is that the CRA would hold the revocation until the legal proceedings conclude and a decision is delivered from the court,” JNF Canada said.

The Ne’eman Foundation has not publicly addressed the revocation and did not respond to a request for comment from eJP. Its Canadian website is still accepting donations.

JNF declined to release the CRA document explaining the revocation, but said the decision was a result of “many vociferous antisemitic detractors who we believe have influenced the decision-making process in this matter.”

Shimon Koffler Fogel, president and CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy arm of Jewish Federations of Canada, said in a statement that the group would support JNF’s appeal.

“We believe JNF has a compelling case to make in light of a troubling experience with CRA, which is mandated to work with charities rather than adopt an adversarial approach,” Fogel said. “CIJA remains hopeful that JNF and CRA will ultimately identify a constructive resolution, permitting JNF to continue its important work ranging from relief from poverty to environmental reclamation.”

Read the full report here.