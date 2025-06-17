Your Daily Phil: JFN’s Andrés Spokoiny to donors: Pace yourself

What You Should Know

Five days into Israel’s conflict with Iran, scenes of destruction from direct ballistic missile hits in Tel Aviv and other metropolitan centers and a climbing number of civilian casualties have sent shockwaves through the Israeli and Jewish communities.

As Diaspora funders look for ways to provide support, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim spoke with Andrés Spokoiny, president and CEO of the Jewish Funders Network, about crisis funding “do”s and “don’t”s, the best channels through which to direct giving and takeaways from the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

The interview has been edited for clarity.

Nira Dayanim: What are you hearing from the philanthropy field?

Andres Spokoiny: As always, when there’s a crisis in Israel, people are asking how they can help. The truth is that this is an evolving crisis, and the ways to help are still being figured out. We are trying to guide them as best as we can, in coordination with the ideas from the Home Front Command and the relevant authorities and the civil society and the like. So far, I can tell you about the needs that are slowly emerging, knowing that this can change tomorrow.

In a crisis like this, we recommend that funders pace themselves. We don’t know if the crisis is going to last for a week or for a year.

ND: What are some of the funding needs that are already coming up? What are some “do”s and “don’t”s when responding to a crisis like this?

AS: There are a number of very punctual needs. For example, there are people stranded in Israel and outside of Israel, like participants on Birthright trips and volunteers, and Israelis who can’t go back home. These people will need assistance. But those are immediate issues.

Secondly, this crisis comes after the cumulative effect of years of enormous stress and disruption. So it’s not just this crisis, it’s compounded with what we’ve been living through in the last couple of years. So when we talk about mental health, for example, this is yet another layer of trauma and stress that piles onto the existing trauma.

Another thing that we tell people is that in moments of crisis, you need to look at the most vulnerable in society, because they generally suffer the most…

It is important to check on your grantees, to offer them support, to tell them that you’re there for them…

One particular issue that we’re looking at is that many communities, especially in the Arab sector, don’t have appropriate shelters. … During the last couple of years, when we were receiving rockets from Hezbollah and Hamas, the solution was to create mobile shelters. But those are not adequate against, you know, ballistic missiles. So, folks are scrambling to provide that.

ND: What channels do you recommend for those looking to provide immediate support, and to what degree is that still a developing situation?

AS: It’s still developing as always. I would suggest for others to be… not suspicious, but cautious when it comes to pop-up initiatives. Generally, it’s much better when in the acute phase of a crisis to default to well-established organizations that have a presence on the ground, that have an infrastructure, and paid staff and the like.

There is always a mushrooming of grassroots initiative, and that’s great, but for overseas funders those are very hard to parse out, and in many cases, they’re run by people with the best of intentions, but aren’t necessarily effective without infrastructure.

We’re only a few days into this. So what most funders need to do now is to stay tuned.

