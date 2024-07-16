Your Daily Phil: JFNA and Israeli gov’t partner on $14M mental health project

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new, Jewish-centered fund supporting abortion access created in response to antisemitism in the reproductive rights advocacy space. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Joshua Rabin challenging existing approaches to securing the future of Conservative Judaism. Also in this newsletter: Mortimer Zuckerman, Grant Ottenstein and Debbie Yunker Kail. We’ll start with the Jewish Federations of North America’s role in an initiative to strengthen mental health infrastructure in Israel.

Spurred by the traumatic events of Oct. 7, which exacerbated the preexisting mental health crisis in Israel, the Jewish Federations of North America is partnering with the Israeli Health Ministry to establish 16 community-based mental health centers across the country. The $14 million initiative aims to serve 200,000 Israelis annually, reports Efrat Lachter for eJewishPhilanthropy.

“Oct. 7 caught us, as everyone else, by surprise. We were not prepared for it,” Dr. Gilad Bodenheimer, head of mental health services at the Israeli Health Ministry, told eJP. “Initially, we struggled to find a way to provide mental health services to the large numbers of displaced individuals. The resilience centers were overwhelmed, and traditional hospitals were not equipped to handle the surge in demand. We had to rethink our approach.”

So the Health Ministry assigned hospitals responsibility for specific regions, creating a decentralized model meant to bring services directly to the affected communities. The success of this model during the initial emergency phase inspired the ministry to institutionalize the approach.

“We realized that creating trauma centers within the community, operated by hospital-trained staff, could provide a sustainable solution,” Bodenheimer explained. “These centers will not only offer treatment but also serve as hubs of expertise, training other health-care providers in trauma care.”

“These community-based resources will allow individuals with diverse needs to receive treatment discreetly,” added Rebecca Caspi, director of JFNA’s Israel Office. Avoiding the sense of stigma associated with traditional psychiatric hospitals is important. “We anticipate treating about hundreds of thousands of people, representing a systemic response to the current emergency,” she said.

JFNA is contributing nearly $7 million to cover half of the first year’s costs, while the Ministry of Health will fund the remaining half and future expenses. JFNA’s Israel Emergency Response Committee has allocated $3.45 million to support this program, with the additional funding coming from various local federations, including $2 million from Chicago, $950,000 from Toronto, $500,000 from Houston and $300,000 from Dallas.

“The deeply traumatic nature of the terror attacks necessitates a focused approach on mental health,” Caspi emphasized. “This partnership with the Ministry of Health is a crucial part of our support strategy.”



Read the full report here.