Your Daily Phil: Jewish philanthropy and Donald Trump, take two

After Donald Trump’s victory in 2016, many Jewish donors jumped to fund efforts that they believed would need additional support in light of the incoming administration, such as women’s, immigrant and racial justice groups. This time around, as a second Trump term looms, Jewish Funders Network President and CEO Andrés Spokoiny told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross that their attention is likely to be fixed elsewhere.

Though he stressed that it is still too early to accurately predict, Spokoiny, who was openly critical of Trump during the campaign, told eJP yesterday that he expects Jewish donors to maintain their focus on the war in Israel and combating antisemitism at home.

Judah Ari Gross: What do you see as the initial impact on the field of Jewish philanthropy?

Andrés Spokoiny: First, it’s really too early to tell. The previous Trump administration saw a diversion of resources to ‘secular causes’: voting rights, reproductive freedom, stuff of that sort. I would assume that we will also see some of that this time, but I would be surprised if it is in the same dimension or at the same level. Antisemitism and the situation in Israel are still top of mind [for many funders].

JAG: Could some of that also be out of regret for how the organizations that were funded after 2016 have responded to the war in Israel and rising antisemitism in the U.S.? Disappointment over how some reproductive groups, such as the D.C. Abortion Fund, and others have been critical of Israel or dismissive of Jewish concerns?

AS: That may play a role. Many [funders] sympathize with those causes, but, given the situation, it may be hard for them to find the right partners. I think that may be an issue here. People may want to fund these things, but will they find the right partners?

But people can only split their attention so many ways, and [the war in Israel] is still going to capture the attention of a lot of American Jews.

JAG: On the financial and tax side of philanthropy, are there any expectations of how a second Trump administration will affect things?

AS: The 2017 Trump tax cuts had a negative impact on philanthropic giving, especially for people who itemized [their tax returns].

When you lower taxes, there’s less of an incentive to give because you get less off. That’s the general idea. On the other hand, Trump also facilitated the accumulation of these massive fortunes, which strengthened the ‘mega-donor’ culture.

I do expect a crackdown on organizations perceived to be hostile to the regime. Whether they’ll get away with it, that I don’t know, but I expect to see the administration try to throw the book at them.

