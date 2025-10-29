Your Daily Phil: Jewish nonprofits ready to feed hungry as SNAP benefits set to expire

Worthy Reads

How to Save a Life: In The Times of Israel, Seth Eisenberg calls for emotional literacy education to combat the spike in suicides among IDF soldiers. “We’ve long praised our soldiers for their strength. But what if our definition of strength is part of the problem? When ‘strong’ means suppressing emotion, not asking for help, and disconnecting from pain — we’re teaching our heroes to bury the very wounds that need healing. … To every soldier who ever felt that ending their life was the only way out — your pain matters. Your life matters. And it’s never too late to come home to yourself. Let’s not wait for another report. Let’s act — as families, communities, and a nation — to teach what was never taught. Because love is not just a feeling — it’s a skill. Connection is not a miracle — it’s a practice. And these are skills we can learn, teach, and pass on.” [TOI]

What About Financial Security?: In an opinion piece for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Rachel Sumekh proposes that communal leaders look beyond locks and metal detectors when considering how to keep their communities safe and thriving. “Twenty-nine percent of Jews say they are struggling or just barely making ends meet, up from 20 percent in 2020. … [W]hile 66% of Jews with financial stability believe the community takes care of people in need, only 39% of low-income Jews agree. We are a community that prides itself on mutual responsibility, but we are falling short. … Our rabbis, our philanthropists, our institutions, and yes, our government partners must all widen the definition of Jewish security.” [JTA]

Change the Narrative: In Nonprofit Quarterly, Emi Aguilar and Trevor Smith encourage funders and organizations to do more to strengthen “movement infrastructure” and shift the narrative of philanthropy from one of competition for scarce resources to connecting for positive change. “Discussions about ‘infrastructure’ in both philanthropy and movement spaces often revolve around legal counsel, strategic planning, cybersecurity, and fundraising. These supports are necessary, particularly for small or young nonprofits, but they’re far from sufficient to meet the challenges and fractures movements face today. … When we write about movement infrastructure, what we mean is the connective tissue that links organizations into movements, strengthens bonds among leaders, and fuels the cultural power required for transformation. Without movement infrastructure in place, fragmentation remains the rule; narratives of scarcity and division continue to dominate…” [NPQ]