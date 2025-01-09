Your Daily Phil: Jewish leaders, German ex-minister awarded Israel’s top honors

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we attend last night’s Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor ceremony. We look at how the Los Angeles Jewish community is responding to the wildfires that have devastated the city, and report on Leading Edge’s acquisition of JPro. We feature an opinion piece by Naomi Kovitz about the role Jewish education should play in fostering long-term communal engagement and responsibility; and one by David Bryfman calling on educators to resist the impulse to avoid teaching about the plight of the hostages in Gaza. Also in this newsletter: Rachel Hillman, Greg Yawitz and Izhar Shay.

What We’re Watching

Writer Ruth Wisse will speak tonight at the Levy Forum for Open Discussion at Palm Beach Synagogue in South Florida.

What You Should Know

Israeli President Isaac Herzog presented the Presidential Medal of Honor — the country’s highest civilian honor — yesterday evening to seven Jewish and non-Jewish leaders from across the globe, acknowledging their enduring contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish community. This year the recipients were selected for their long-term dedication and service to Israel and the Jewish people especially following Oct. 7, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky from the event at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

This year’s honorees were: Malcolm Hoenlein, longtime leader of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Julie Platt, chair of the Jewish Federations of North America; Maurice Lévy, a French-Moroccan businessman and social activist whom Herzog credited with assuring that Israel participated in last year’s Eurovision contest; Sir Frank Lowy, an Australian-Israeli Holocaust survivor and philanthropist; Sir Trevor Chinn, former chairman of the British Joint Israel Appeal (now the UJIA) and founder of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre; Mark Leibler, an Australian attorney who serves on the boards of both the Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren Hayesod of Australia; and Brigitte Zypries, a former German minister of economic affairs and justice and president of the Israel-Germany Association, who was recognized for her efforts in combating antisemitism and opposing anti-Israel boycotts.

An eighth medal was meant to be awarded to philanthropist Ronald Lauder, but he was unable to attend and will receive his medal at a later time. Chinn was also unable to attend the ceremony but watched virtually as his son, David, accepted the medal in his place.

As they shook hands, took selfies and exchanged pleasantries and bon mots, the attendees — honorees and their families, foreign dignitaries, Jewish community leaders and journalists — dined on pastry delicacies from Tel Aviv’s famed Lehamim Bakery, where pastry chef Yaki Sagi from Kibbutz Be’eri has set up shop after his Lalush Bakery on the kibbutz was closed down after the Oct. 7 attacks. Cheeses in some of the pastries as well as those served separately were from the Be’eri dairy, whose manager, Dror Or, and his son and daughter were among those kidnapped in the Oct. 7 attacks. (The children were released in November 2023 cease-fire deal but Or was killed in captivity and his body is still being held by Hamas.) Spinach and eggplant used in the savory pastries came from the southern Israeli towns of Ein Habasor and Yakhini, both of which have been severely affected by the ongoing war.

Wine from Dalton Winery in the Upper Galilee, which has sustained overwhelming damage from Hezbollah attacks since Oct. 8, including the complete destruction of its vineyards growing Pinot Gris grapes, was also served.

In a sober opening to the award ceremony, Herzog announced the recovery of the body of Israeli hostage Youssef Ziyadne, 53, and “remnants” of his 22-year-old son, Hamaz. The two were residents of the Bedouin town of Rahat and were kidnapped from Kibbutz Holit where they worked in the dairy. In his remarks, Herzog highlighted the remaining hostages that were still being held captive and called for their release, while also emphasizing the increasing international antisemitism.

“Our lungs cannot fully exhale until our people are safe, and until our hostages are back, every single one. Failure to bring them home will leave our nation hemorrhaging and scarred for generations,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of the award as a way of “sending a message” to Israelis that Israel is a reality being built together with Diaspora Jewry.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Platt quoted from the prophet Isaiah in Hebrew: “Nachamu, Nachamu, Ami,” (Comfort, comfort, my people), thanking the Herzogs for providing comfort to Jews in Israel and worldwide in the past difficult year.

“I know each of us has been enriched beyond measure by the opportunity to lead – to support Israel, of course, since Oct. 7, but for all of us, in fact, decades of love and devotion to Am Yisrael [the Jewish people]. President Herzog, thank you for extending this award to those of us in the Diaspora – it reflects my second sentiment, that we are all one people. We feel the pain of a Jew in Ukraine, Montreal, Crown Heights, the same as we feel the pain of a Jew in Be’eri, Metula or Hostage Square. And we feel the joy of a celebration of our heritage in all the corners of this globe as if it were in our own backyard,” said Platt.

Read the full report here.