Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups cheer hostage-release deal, praise Trump

What You Should Know

Jewish organizations and leaders from around the world and across most of the ideological spectrum cheered the acceptance last night of the first phase of a Gaza peace plan, which will see the release of all living hostages in the coming days and the eventual release of slain ones as well, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross. A ceasefire will also go into effect once approved by the Israeli government, and Israel will reportedly release nearly 2,000 Palestinian security prisoners, including terrorists tied to deadly attacks, reportedly some involved in the Oct. 7 massacre itself.

Jewish Federations of North America said in a statement that it “celebrate[s] the exciting news of the deal between Israel and Hamas to return all the remaining hostages home and end the war. The plan, developed by President [Donald] Trump and his team, and the announcement of an agreement tonight by the president, is the fulfillment of our prayers and greatest hopes since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.”

Progressive, centrist and apolitical groups extolled the imminent release of the hostages and praised Trump for pushing through the agreement. Most right-leaning Jewish groups did not immediately comment on the agreement, though the Israeli far-right Religious Zionism Party came out against the deal.

Both AIPAC and J Street issued statements in support of the agreement, as did the American Jewish Committee, Israel Policy Forum, the Israeli-American Coalition, Jewish Council for Public Affairs, National Council of Jewish Women, Anti-Defamation League, the Conservative movement, Yeshiva University, Democratic Majority for Israel, Republican Jewish Coalition, Board of Deputies of British Jews and World Jewish Congress, among many others.

“This development represents a hopeful step toward resolving the conflict, securing the release of all hostages and establishing the conditions for lasting peace and security in the region,” Betsy Berns Korn and William Daroff, respectively the chair and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said in a statement. “We commend all those working tirelessly to turn this moment of promise into a reality and urge all parties to continue engaging in good faith to bring this conflict to a quick close. This moment demands unity, resolve and the moral clarity to ensure that peace and security endure and every hostage returns home.”

International Jewish groups tended to be more effusive in their praise for the development, while in Israel, alongside the relief regarding the release of hostages, the news was met with frustration over the amount of time it took to reach an agreement, criticism for the release of Palestinian terrorists and concerns about the road ahead.

