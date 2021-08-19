Your Daily Phil: JDC helps build clinic in Haiti + A likely recovery in day school fundraising

AN OASIS IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC

On the final night of summer 2021

Campers at Camp Tel Yehudah practicing their bear impressions this summer.

“As the final night of summer 2021 winds to a close here at Young Judaea’s camp in Barryville, New York, I find myself wishing everyone could see camp through my eyes. As an alum, a staff member and for the past two years as a parent, I see camp from a very different perspective. Fifteen months ago when COVID cancelled the summer camp season, I knew 2021 would be the most difficult year of my camp life and I also knew that I had to be a part of it,’’ writes Stu Stein, food service director at Young Judaea’s Camp Tel Yehudah, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Annual reinvention: “Every year I marvel at the energy of the 19 year-olds and 20-somethings, many of whom are second generation Judaeans, who make this place come alive. Every year they come and reinvent this place and make it something new. The alum in me recognizes that this is not the camp I grew up in. It’s not better or worse, it’s part of the magic of this place. What makes Tel Yehudah so special is that year after year it is the individuals who choose to share this space that create it.”

Conversations and dreams: “Now as a parent, I also get to see the echoes of past generations in the campers of today. There is the unmistakable mannerisms of a Greenberg or the casual amble of a Newberger or the leadership of a Preuss on display every day. As a staff member, I get to jump in from time to time, but for the most part I stay behind the scenes and I watch this new generation of Judaeans talk about gender identity and antisemitism under the same apple trees where their parents once argued about whether or not Jews and Arabs could negotiate with each other. Joined by new faces that have no past connection to this place, together they push a new conversation and dream about making the world a better place that only a teenager can see.”

CENTRAL VALUE

The silver lining behind COVID: Growth of organizational culture

“As the world stutters back from the COVID-19 pandemic, much has been written about workforce needs of the past and those of the emerging future and how it all affects workplace culture,” writes Elana Frank, founder and chief executive officer of the Jewish Fertility Foundation, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Constant change: “At the onset of the pandemic, companies and their employees, like us, were suddenly thrust into uncharted territory. Sudden, erratic, uncomfortable adjustments on the fly, sometimes day to day, based on government, medical, political, and social recommendations, made us not only crazy and scared but also left us blind as to how it would all turn out. The silver lining? Willing or not, we adopted and adapted to the only option available, 100% remote work but business as usual. So, we started cautiously, continued confidently, and finally embraced a new normal.”

Every organization is different: “We’re lucky to be a small and flexible organization, but that wasn’t an option for everyone. Millions were forced to leave the workforce entirely. With schools shutting down, families either lacked sufficient means to pay caregivers or simply didn’t have time to be both full-time caregivers and full-time workers simultaneously.”

