Your Daily Phil: Israeli LGBT group won’t ‘grovel’ after umbrella org suspends them

Israel’s umbrella group for the LGBTQ community has “zero intentions of groveling or begging” to be reinstated as a member of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA World), even as it prepares to present its case at a hearing about its suspension from the group at some yet to be determined date, The Aguda’s chairwoman, Hila Peer, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky.

ILGA announced that it was suspending The Aguda from its ranks on Wednesday, after also rejecting its bid to host ILGA’s upcoming conference either in 2026 or 2027 in Tel Aviv and apologizing to other members for even allowing the proposal to be introduced.

“I feel like it should be very obvious once we state our case [that we should be reinstated] and if it’s not clear, then as much as they don’t want us there, I will not agree to stay under an umbrella organization… that is so narrow minded,” said Peer.

Beyond the personal offense that many in Israel felt by the ILGA decision, Peer said that she is more concerned about what the ramifications of the decision could be on the Jewish queer community outside of Israel, given the current political climate and fears it could be used as a weapon against queer Jews in the Diaspora, with organizations abroad refusing to give services to LGBTQ Jews. “I’m afraid that the organizations that were not in favor of Israel will use this as another bullet in the chamber, [so] the declaration can be harmfully used against some of us…[giving] a narrative where we are the bad guys, saying ‘Do not go there, do not communicate with them,’” she said.

Ethan Felson, executive director of the Jewish LGBTQ group A Wider Bridge, said he has already spoken with the leadership of The Aguda and was standing by the group. “We are communicating with, and asking others to communicate with, elected officials, LGBTQ organizations that belong to ILGA and the supporters of ILGA that may not know that they are underwriting bigotry,” Felson told eJP.

“The Aguda serves a community in need. Like many of the other members of ILGA, they run hotlines, they support social services, and they fight for LGBTQ equality. Like many groups in ILGA, they don’t have a foreign policy. They don’t act on domestic foreign policy. They are there to support and assist an LGBTQ community that is Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Israeli, Palestinian, Druze. They assist in supporting Palestinian refugees. I hope that doesn’t get lost in this story,” he said.

Peer said the suspension status is liable to negatively affect fundraising and international outreach efforts — which have already taken a hit since the outbreak of war after Oct. 7. It will also affect the amount of people who will be exposed to the LGBTQ community in Israel, she said. Still, the organization has been reaching out to partners and friends abroad, she said, and some of the reaction has been “amazing.”

Germany’s ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, wrote on X that he was in “full solidarity” with The Aguda, saying that boycotting liberal voices “achieves nothing for the Palestinian cause.” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who is typically highly critical of Israel, also criticized the suspension, saying it did not “advance peace or justice or the Palestinian cause” but rather “marginalized progressive voices within Israel.” The African Human Rights Coalition, which maintains offices in San Francisco, Philadelphia, Toronto and Nairobi, Kenya, forfeited its ILGA membership in protest of The Aguda’s suspension.

It is likely that some of the criticism from ILGA may have stemmed from The Aguda’s distribution of aid packages to Israeli reserve soldiers, Peer said, but the organization stands behind that campaign. She noted that The Aguda strives to be apolitical because it represents members from all sides of the political spectrum, and its core mandate is as a human rights organization defending the rights of the LGBTQ community of Israel regardless of their religious, ethnic or political affiliations.

“I don’t even feel the need to start justifying [ourselves] by speaking out about the activities that The Aguda is undertaking and what projects we have,” she said. “Our credits are right there to be seen, so I don’t really understand what their investigation is. Reality is complex. It’s hard and challenging to be Jewish in this time. It’s even more complicated to be Jewish and queer in this time. It is also the responsibility of queer people across the globe to be able to see and comprehend complexity. And if they cannot do that, [ILGA] is not a place that I can be in or am interested in being a member of.”

