Your Daily Phil: Inside Jerusalem’s new Museum of Tolerance + The high cost of traditional Jewish life

How can Judaism be more relevant to our students today?

“We are surrounded, every day, by noise. There are pundits on the right, and pundits on the left. The media environment can feel exhausting, and not only that, but our identities can become exclusively defined by our political views. If we are conservative, then we think this about the world. If we are liberal, then we think this about the world,” write Noam Weissman and Sara Himeles of OpenDor Media and Unpacked for Educators, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Different backgrounds, similar outlook: “We are two Jewish educators with different backgrounds. One of us grew up Modern Orthodox, spent years in a Jewish day school and yeshiva, and now oversees education and content at a Jewish education and media company. The other grew up Reform, did not attend Jewish day school and received rabbinical ordination in the Conservative movement… Notwithstanding these differences in upbringing, as Jewish educators, we believe that our students need tools to navigate this politically polarized environment. We wanted to give them a different way to think about the world — a way that is not colored in red and blue, but driven by religious thought, or in the case of the Jewish tradition, by Jewish values and Jewish thought.”

Jewish values as a guide: “From the widest lens, what is the purpose of Jewish education? Is it only relevant to teaching about ritual observance, Jewish law and faith? Many of us tend to think that religion is for the synagogue, mosque or church, but not for the home, workplace or grocery store. When it comes to Judaism, we are excellent compartmentalizers… Judaism can tell us which food is kosher and how to observe Shabbat, this line of thinking goes. But when it comes to the major disagreement we have with our neighbor, how to progress in our careers or deciding what to wear every morning? We tend to look elsewhere… What if we chose to focus on Jewish thought and values, and how they pertain to our everyday lives? In an era of maximal autonomy, Jewish values can play a critical role in guiding us to make individual decisions we all confront every day.”

‘Santa Inc.,’ ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ and Jewish education

“Self-entitlement slid to the utmost depths of vulgarity in the animated eight-part HBO series, ‘Santa Inc.,’ concocted by Alexandra Rushfield with the help of Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen and others,” writes film and television reviewer, Rabbi Elliot B. Gertel in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Hijacking Jewish rituals: “’Both ‘Santa Inc.’ and ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ regarded it as the duty of the lead character to instruct gentiles in Hebrew or Yiddish vocabulary words. Candy teaches words like beshert (‘meant to be’) and ‘shalom.’ Rebecca has successfully taught her friends to say ‘mazal tov’ and ‘shalom.’ Yet in ‘Santa Inc.’ Candy’s Gentile friends, feeling betrayed, resent her assumption that ‘Jewish phrases of joy’ will make everyone happy (Episode 6), while in ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,’ Rebecca’s friends (11-9-18) attribute their success and relationships to her whether because or in spite of her mental illness.”

Respect for others: “There have been prominent stories in the Jewish press that some of the actors and producers and writers … received good Jewish education and attended Jewish summer camps, some of whom recalling fondly these formal and informal learning experiences. And yet they have purveyed projects which are not only tasteless, but which bespeak a mean-spirited appropriation of Christian religious traditions. This certainly should give pause to Jewish religious educators as they plan their curricula going forward… There will always be Jews in the entertainment industry who will go for the easy laughs, without respect for self or others. But Jewish educators must think about ways to produce at least some future Jewish entertainers whose humor will cultivate empathy, good taste, respect for others and for other religions (and for one’s own!), reverence, understanding and insight. We need Jewish education that will counter cancel culture with teachings about kavod haberiot, respect for the God-given potential of all rising-and-falling human creatures.”

