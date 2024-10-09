Your Daily Phil: How a little-discussed grant-maker brought bomb shelters to the Druze

Good Wednesday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new grant from the Templeton World Charity Foundation for an Israeli project combining the latest science of forgiveness with Jewish wisdom, and feature an opinion piece by Rabbi David Adelson about the skills and strengths that the rising generation of Jewish clergy needs to cultivate. Also in this newsletter: Mike Igel, Shari Redstone and Rabbi Benjamin Goldschmidt. We'll start with how PEF Israel Endowment Funds, Inc. went out of its comfort zone when it saw the need to install bomb shelters in Druze communities in northern Israel.

The usual procedure for grant-making goes like this: Someone identifies a need, finds a potential funder, makes a request; the funder considers the proposal and, if convinced, issues the grant. But that’s not what happened with a recent initiative to provide bomb shelters to vulnerable Druze communities in northern Israel.

Instead, a comparatively little known grant-maker — PEF Israel Endowment Funds, Inc. — was watching where money was being donated and noticed an omission: the Druze community.

“We’re a clearinghouse, and we see where the money is going,” the organization’s president, Geoffery Stern, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross recently. “We were seeing all the grants coming in, and there were grants going for trauma and for the [displaced] people. We didn’t see many grants coming in for that group.”

Seeing that Druze Israelis in particular, many of whom live in areas of northern Israel that have come under attack by Hezbollah and had not been evacuated (in some cases because they’d refused to do so on ideological grounds), lacked public bomb shelters, PEF — specifically board members Rafi Musher and Ariella Raviv — sought to find an organization that could spearhead such a project to provide shelters. (This was before Hezbollah’s rocket attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, in which 12 children were killed.)

At 102 years old, PEF Israel Endowment Funds — originally Palestine Endowment Funds, Inc. — is one of the oldest Zionist charities in the United States, having been founded by Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, Rabbi Stephen Wise, Robert Szold (third cousin to Hadassah founder Henrietta). Today, it functions effectively as a go-between for U.S. donors and Israeli nonprofits of all stripes, typically those that are too small to warrant a dedicated “American friends of.” But while it administers grants totaling some $160 million in an average year — this ballooned to $289 million in 2023, according to its latest 990 filing — PEF Israel Endowment Funds tends to fly under the radar as it maintains a small number of employees and volunteer leadership and does not have a particular guiding ideology beyond supporting “needy persons” and the sick, as well as educational and religious institutions in Israel.

PEF had facilitated grants for a Druze organization in the past, Ofakim Le’Atid (Horizons for the Future) — though the group had never before run a bomb shelter installation program. Until the beginning of this year, Ofakim Le’Atid had mainly been focused on running social and education projects in the Druze community, the executive director of the organization, Sleiman Abbas, told eJP.

“In December, Ariella [Raviv] got in touch with me, and we met in [the Druze town of] Hurfeish with [Stern] in February-March,” Abbas said.

The bomb shelters that Ofakim Le’Atid has been installing are a simple design known as a migunit — effectively a reinforced concrete box that can be moved on flat-bed trucks and installed with a crane — and despite being a limited solution to the shortage of bomb shelters in northern Israel, they can be far more easily and cheaply than larger, more permanent structures. They can fit up to 15 standing people and are installed based on the military’s assessments of where the greatest need is, such as near bus stops and markets, according to Abbas.

“So far we’ve distributed 19 miguni’ot, and we are waiting for the latest contribution to do another 11,” he said last month, noting that dozens more are needed in the community. “Hopefully, there won’t be a war, and there won’t be a need [for bomb shelters]. And ultimately this really shouldn’t be our job, but we are dealing with this because there’s a great need.”

During his meeting with Ofakim Le’Atid in Hurfeish, Stern also met with a number of other Druze organizations in a “‘Shark Tank’-type situation,” to see how PEF could assist them as well, Stern said. He stressed that this — actively looking for Israeli nonprofits to solve a particular problem — was not what PEF normally does. “But it seemed to us that this was too blaring a need [to ignore],” he said, encouraging other grantmakers to also proactively look for problems to solve and not only wait for requests.

“For us and for our donors, [that meeting] was an access ramp that enables us to be more thoughtful and more generous in terms of supporting the Druze,” he said, adding that, despite the Druze community’s many strengths, “I don’t think they are great fundraisers.”

Abbas, who does have experience raising money for his organization from American donors, agreed. “The American Jewish community really shows a desire to help and empathy for what’s happening here. There’s just not the knowledge [in the Druze community], and there aren’t the relationships. That’s the whole story,” he said.

