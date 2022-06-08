Your Daily Phil: Holocaust history for Muslim teens + The climate for tomorrow’s rabbis

Good Wednesday morning!

The members of the Under-19 squad of Maccabi Haifa, a powerhouse Israeli soccer club, are clear on one thing: They’ve come to America to play fair — and win matches.

The team, a collection of 17- and 18-year-olds who are a demographic cross section of Israeli society, are in New Jersey this week, touring the Garden State while playing a series of friendly games against their local peers. The trip features matches against St. Benedict’s Prep, a nationally known high school team, as well as the under-19 divisions of Major League Soccer teams from New York and Philadelphia.

“We want to show the American teams that ‘the person comes before the player,’” defender Lisav Eissat, 17, told eJewishPhilanthropy, quoting Maccabi Haifa’s slogan. “We respect our opponents no matter the result.” He added, “The goal here is to have experiences and to win.”

The trip has a secondary goal, even if it isn’t top-of-mind for the teenage boys hoping to go pro in a year or two: to show the extent of Israeli diversity, and to demonstrate that, for example, Eissat, the son of a Muslim Arab-Israeli father and Romanian Jewish-Israeli mother, can get along just fine with fellow defender Ziv Leigh, the Jewish son of an English father and native Israeli mother. The showcase of coexistence dovetails with Haifa’s reputation as a city whose Arab and Jewish communities have lived together relatively peaceably.

“The moment you’re on the team, and you’re playing with a club like Maccabi Haifa, that has everything — I don’t feel like I’m talking with a Jew [or] an Arab,” said Leigh, 18, who has played on Maccabi Haifa youth teams for nine years. “I feel like I’m talking with a person. I connect with the person, and I talk with him regardless of where he came from or his background.”

To that end, the team won’t just be meeting American soccer players. The trip, which was organized by St. Benedict’s and the New Jersey-Israel Commission, will take them to meet the Jewish community of Cherry Hill, N.J., as well as a group of Arab-Israelis living in the U.S. In past years, Maccabi Haifa’s youth team has traveled to Florida and to Texas.

“One of our goals is to indirectly show the world, the people we’re visiting, that it’s possible and achievable for all of these groups to live together, to hang out together, to have fun together,” said Dani Neuman, a volunteer with Maccabi Haifa who helped organize the trip.

But he added, “This isn’t an Israeli hasbara delegation. It’s a sports delegation. It’s a sports team. What unites them, first and foremost, is love of soccer.